WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

TRASHY BEACH

An ongoing litter problem at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly has finally come to a head. Misquamicut Business Association executive director Caswell Cooke says the town is placing dumpsters at the beach exit so people can dispose of their trash as they leave. The state of Rhode Island has agreed to waive the tipping fees for anyone who uses the trash receptacles. Cooke says trash cans and receptacles will also be placed at various locations at the beach. Local and state officials will sit down this fall to determine a long-term solution to the litter problem.

DISPATCHER INTERFERENCE

A former police dispatcher in Connecticut who interfered with an emergency call involving her son will avoid jail time and instead pay a $500 fine. 55-year-old Ruth Bragg pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of interfering with police. As part of a plea deal, a hindering charge was dropped. Police say the former Putnam police dispatcher failed to send officers when a friend of with a restraining order against 22-year-old Timothy Bragg reported the younger Bragg was nearby. The victim, Amanda Larochelle, said Bragg failed in her duties as a dispatcher and violated the public’s trust. Larochelle is a firefighter and emergency responder.

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have asked a federal judge to order that the boy and girl be reunited with their families. The attorneys say the parents are seeking asylum in the U.S. because of persecution in their home countries. The 14-year-old girl from El Salvador was separated from her mother in May. The 9-year-old boy from Honduras was separated from his father last month. The boy testified he was scared to go home. A psychiatrist testified both children show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

FAKE DROWNING

Police have arrested a Connecticut man who falsely reported a drowning in Hartford only days after a teenager died in a city pool. Authorities say 34-year-old Jermiah Grant called 911 to report a child drowning Monday afternoon to gauge emergency response times. A witness told police Grant wanted to test if authorities would respond to the city’s “poor black community.” Grant was charged with falsely reporting an incident, interfering with police and breach of peace.