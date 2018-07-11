WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LAMONT OPPOSES GUN RANGE IN GRISWOLD

The endorsed Democratic candidate for Connecticut Governor is speaking out against a proposal to build a state police gun range in Griswold. Ned Lamont made his feelings known during an appearance in Griswold on Tuesday, saying the state owns plenty of land and buildings to put it somewhere else. He says he wants to explore every alternative before a final decision is made. State officials have suggested a 113-acre site off Lee Road in Griswold as a prime location.

HEALTH PROVIDERS HOLD FORUM

Yale New Haven Health and L&M Healthcare held their third Public Forum in New London last night. The forums are part of compliance requirements by the two organizations who affiliated back in September 2016. The event was held at the Holiday Inn in Downtown New London and was attended by members of the local community along with representatives from Yale New Haven Health. Also on hand was L&M’s new President and CEO, Patrick Green, who has just completed his first year on the job. Green reflected on what he said was a positive year for him and recognized all of L&M’s staff through this period of change, helping to turn around the hospitals fortunes. ” If you think about the amount of change and effort that all of our associates and physicians, front line staff and management team have endured. It’s pretty remarkable .” The next public forum is slated for the end of the year.

ROAD IMPROVEMENT TO BE ON BALLOT

The Town of Montville is looking to seek voter support to repair at least a third of the town’s roads. However, the town must hold a referendum if it intends to spend anything over five percent of the general tax levy. Ballots on Nov 6th, Election Day, will include a question asking whether the town should appropriate up to $10 million “for road improvements and payments and authorize” bond funds to finance the project.

MURDER TRIAL DELAYED

After three jurors notified the court they were unable to serve on the murder trial of Dante Hughes. The trial, scheduled to begin yesterday, was postponed until today. They will be replaced from four alternates chosen during jury selection. The accused killer, Dante Hughes, has pleaded not guilty to murder of Joey Gingerella, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and criminal possession of a firearm.

FREE Re-PAVING

With the recent paving of Route 1 in Stonington leaving the road in a “washboard” effect for drivers, the Dept of Transportation said the work will be redone in September at no cost. The reason for the delay is so not to further inconvenience drivers during the busy summer tourism season. Plans call for milling off one inch of the pavement and then resurfacing one inch of new asphalt to correct the problem.

HEALTH CARE COMPANY SETTLES COMPLAINT

The owners of a Norwich behavioral health practice will pay $300,000 to settle an allegation that they fraudulently billed the state Medicaid program for services provided by unlicensed therapists. The state alleged that, from April 2013 to December 2016, Affin­ity Be­hav­ioral Health, knowingly submitted claims to the Con­necti­cut Med­i­cal As­sis­tance Pro­gram, for payment for behavioral health services purportedly performed by licensed behavioral health clinicians when, in fact, the services were rendered by unlicensed individuals. The investigation was conducted by the state’s Interagency Fraud Task Force.

HEARING ON APARTMENT COMPLEX POSTPONED

A pub­lic hear­ing for a zon­ing vari­ance on a pro­posed 120-unit hous­ing project on the grounds of the former Peachtree Apart­ments at 2 Wes­tledge Drive in Norwich has been post­poned till next Tues­day. Sev­eral res­i­dents of the neigh­bor­hood at­tended last night’s meet­ing and were dis­ap­pointed in the post­pone­ment. Zoning Board approval is necessary be­fore the developer, Dar­win Geb­bie, can seek site de­vel­op­ment plan ap­proval from the Com­mis­sion on the City Plan. Peachtree burned to the ground in a fast-mov­ing fire April 26, 2008.