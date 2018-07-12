THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

PLAINVILLE CRASH

The pilot of a small airplane has been killed in a crash near an airport in the town of Plainville. There were no other passengers aboard when the plane crashed this morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Rutan Defiant aircraft crashed at the town landfill near Robertson Airport around 10:45 a.m. Witnesses described seeing a plane flying at low altitude before the crash. Plainville police say the male pilot was found dead at the site of the wreck. His name has not been released.

TEACHER SEXUAL ASSAULT

A former student teacher and assistant track coach at a Connecticut high school charged with having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student has been admitted to a program that could lead to dismissal of the charges. 23-year-old Taylor Boncal was granted accelerated rehabilitation by a judge on Thursday. Authorities said Boncal started the relationship last fall.

RI TRUCK TOLLS

A new report says there will be no major environmental impacts by 10 truck toll systems proposed to be installed on highways and other major roads across northern Rhode Island. The state Department of Transportation has posted its environmental assessment of the locations on its website. Rhode Island’s first two electronic truck tolls started June 11 as part of a $5 billion infrastructure plan to repair bridges and roads and will eventually expand to 14 sites. A trucking industry group sued the state this week, saying the tolls unfairly target commercial trucks.