THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MEN POSING AS FIREMEN

North Stonington police say they received complaints a week ago that two men approached a resident’s house saying they were from the local fire department and claimed they were there to do a home inspection. The incident occurred on Pendleton Hill Road, July 5th. The two men reportedly were in a blue car and have yet to be identified. Fire officials say the fire department does not conduct home inspections in the manner that was reported and never would. The public is advised to call 911 should a similar incident occur at their home.

HUGHES TRIAL UNDERWAY

The first day of testimony got underway yesterday in the Donte Hughes murder trial. Testimony revealed victim Joey Gingerella was occasionally seen at Ryan’s Pub in Groton but on the night of his murder, he was in the pub with friends and went outside to see what was going on when someone said a woman was in danger of being assaulted. Shots were fired and police found Gingerella on the ground mortally wounded. Donte Hughes was seen by several witnesses walking away from the crime scene. Gingerella was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Hughes was arrested two days later as he attempted to cross the border into Canada. The trial resumes this morning.

ARSON CHARGED TACKED ON

The 23-year-old Hartford woman accused of helping her brother murder three members of a Griswold family in December is facing a new charge. The public defender representing Ruth Correa entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday on her behalf, to second-degree arson related to the destruction of a family member’s car. Matthew Lindquist’s car was found destroyed by a fire, and Ruth Correa denied knowing about it. Correa and her brother, 26-year-old Sergio Correa, are accused of killing Kenwood Drive residents Matthew Lindquist, and his parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

STONINGTON CONSIDERING PLASTICS BAN

A task force has been created by the Stonington Board of Selectmen that will look into banning plastic bags used by retail stores, and straws and takeout containers used by restaurants. The selectmen took the action after receiving requests from residents last month. The idea has gained support on the Stonington Community Forum Facebook page, with residents pointing to a recently approved ban in South Kingstown, Rhode Island that becomes effective Jan. 1st, 2019. First Selectman Rob Simmons says the town has 152 food establishments, many of which use plastic bags and straws.

FOIC: BILDA NOTES SHOULD BE PUBLIC

The Freedom of Information Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to release notes taken by Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda in the investigation of a 2015 sexual harassment complaint against then-utilities commission Chairman James Sullivan. “The Day” had made the request. NPU attorney Sarah Gruber said that NPU has not yet decided whether to appeal the commission ruling to court.

CANDIDATES DEBATE TONIGHT

All five Repub­li­can can­di­dates for gov­er­nor are expected to present their points of view tonight during their debate at the Mohegan Sun Cabaret The­atre. The GOP field is made up of party en­dorsed can­di­date, Dan­bury Mayor Mark Boughton, and four oth­ers, who main­tain they’re “out­siders.” Democrat candidates debate this evening in New Haven. The primaries are next month.

STADIUM LEASE DEAL BEING CRAFTED

Norwich officials and the Connecticut Tigers’ owners will soon be negotiating for a new lease or extension for use of Dodd Stadium, but Baseball Stadium Authority members are concerned that the heating and ventilation system at the stadium is failing. Service calls for repairs are needed, sometimes multiple times in a week. Major League Baseball standards, with energy-efficient LED lights, and extending protective netting around the infield all are expected to be covered in an $800,000 bond approved by the City Council last spring. A new lease is in the hands of the city attorney and will be forwarded to Tigers’ officials soon.