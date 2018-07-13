FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

EMERGENCY LANDING

Aviation officials say a plane with smoke in the cockpit made an emergency landing in Groton. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Dassault Falcon aircraft, operated by Dumont Aircraft Charter, landed safely at the airport about 7:15 p.m. Thursday after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit. The Day reports local first responders were at the site of the landing, Groton-New London Airport. The FAA says the aircraft later departed from the airport for Boston’s Logan International Airport. The FAA is investigating.

COAST GUARD CYBER SECURITY

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is offering a new major in cyber systems. It’s the first new academic program at the academy in New London since the addition of mechanical engineering as a major in 1993. The school is opening a cyber lab with dedicated servers, a new laboratory and a specially designed classroom to support the program. Captain Lee Petty is chief of the Coast Guard’s Office of Cyberspace Forces in Washington. He says the new program reflects how the service has begun to conduct operations in cyberspace just as it does at sea and by air.

CRASH DAMAGE SHOOTING

Police say a man who agreed to pay another driver for damages in a car crash instead shot and killed the other driver. Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arraigned Thursday on charges including murder in connection with the shooting of 43-year-old William Smalls. He was held on $1.5 million bond. Police say the 43-year-old Bester shot and killed Smalls in Hartford on June 25. Authorities say the two had been involved in a minor crash earlier that day, and Bester had agreed to pay Smalls $1,000 and give him marijuana for the damage. Police say the shooting took place 20 minutes after Smalls told a friend he was going to meet Bester for payment.