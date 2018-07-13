FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

CANDIDATES SQUARE OFF

The five men seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Connecticut square off in a debate at Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theater. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is the party endorsed candidate. He says the concerns of people in eastern Connecticut need to be recognized by the state’s next governor, like not building a gun range in Griswold until residents are heard. Madison business executive Bob Stefanowski says it’s time to do away with the state income tax. Former Trumbull first selectman Tim Herbst says Republicans need to support a proven leader otherwise deal with the thought of “Governor Ned Lamont.” Lamont is the Democrat endorsed candidate. Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik and hedge fund manager David Stemerman also took part in last night’s debate. Several other topics were discussed, including gun control, pension reform, and job creation.

DEMS BATTLE

While the Republicans debated in Uncasville, In New Haven, two Democrats, Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim, debated everything from jobs, to education, and even bathrooms. Lamont defended his political experience, saying he ran for the Greenwich Board of Selectmen and served on the finance board and ran the state pension board, warning of impending doom, now realized, if investments weren’t made. Ganim was not impressed, saying managing a major city like Bridgeport out of financial ruin is a “whole different world.” Ganim had to address his corruption conviction in a previous stint as Bridgeport mayor saying he made some terrible judgement errors. Lamont urged him to fulfill his current term as mayor. This was the first of four debates between Lamont and Ganim.

KELLY GETS NEW PRINCIPAL

Norwich Superintendent Abby Dolliver announced yesterday that Sheri Tanner will be the new principal of the Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School. She will fill the position vacated by William Peckrul, who resigned from the position in May, citing personal reasons. Tanner will leave her position in Hartford as the principal of the STEM Magnet School at Annie Fisher. She will assume her new position in Norwich beginning August 1st.

FINAL MOMENTS OF LIFE HEARD

During the second day of the Donte Hughes murder trial, the prosecution played a recording of a 911 call made by a bar patron who was within feet of Joey Gingerella when he was shot. John Hoyt, who was on the witness stand, had placed the call as he applied tourniquets to gunshot wounds on Gingerella’s leg and shoulder. The courtroom heard the moans of pain by Gingerella moments before his death in the parking lot of Ryan’s Pub in Groton on Dec. 11th 2016. His mother and sister put their hands on their faces and wept silently in the courtroom.

VOICES WANTED IN HARBOR MANAGEMENT

The Harbor Management Commission in Norwich has received a matching $7,500 grant from the Connecticut Port Authority to revise the 26-year Harbor Management Plan. The commission is asking Norwich residents and visitors to complete a detailed eight-page survey on topics ranging from water quality and health and safety issues to recreational choices and opinions on waterfront development, for feedback to update the Harbor Management Plan. The survey can be completed online at the city’s website or you can get hard copies at City Hall.

EL OFFERING REWARD

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for tossing six memorial benches onto rocks below the Niantic boardwalk on July 2nd. Police learned from surveillance footage, that four males in a black sedan, entered the boardwalk just after midnight, through the Hole-in-the-Wall entrance and left within 15 minutes. Police are having the video footage enhanced to better identify the suspects. Each bench is worth about $800.

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING

Smoke billowing in the cockpit forced an emergency landing last night at Groton-New London Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Dassault Falcon aircraft landed safely at the airport about 7:15 p.m. after the crew declared an emergency and reported smoke in the cockpit. Local first responders, including Pfizer police and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department answered the call. The aircraft later departed to Boston’s Logan International Airport. The agency is investigating the incident.