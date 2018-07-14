SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE: ALL HANDS ON DECK FOR SAILFEST

Thousands of residents and visitors will line the Thames River this weekend for fireworks, tall ships, music, rides and food. New London police say they’re ready for the people and the traffic Sailfest will produce. New London police Chief Peter Reichard says all hands are on deck for the annual summertime festival.

DIRT BIKE CRASH

Plainfield Police were called to a crash involving a dirt bike just before 6:30 last evening. It happened in the area of Jolley Rd. in the Wauregan section. Benjamin Harman of Brooklyn lost control of the dirt bike traveling south on Putnam Road. He was transported to Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield and later transferred to UMASS Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Cause of the crash is under investigation.

MURPHY SECURES FUNDING FOR HOUSING

Sen. Chris Murphy, has helped secure over $182,000 in funding recently approved by the Pentagon’s Office of Economic Analysis for a regional housing study because of the uptick in submarine construction. Electric Boat says it needs to hire 14,000 employees over the next 10 years to do that work. Murphy also estimates it will bring 500 additional sailors and their families to live in the region.

AIRMAN FROM WATERFORD DIES AFTER NON-COMBAT INCIDENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Defense Department says an airman from Connecticut has died after being injured in a non-combat incident in the United Arab Emirates.The department announced Friday that 26-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. James Grotjan, of Waterford, died Thursday at a medical center in Germany. Officials say he was injured in a non-combat incident at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of the U.S. mission to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The Defense Department did not disclose how he was injured. Grotjan was assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina.

The Day newspaper reports he was a 2010 graduate of Bacon Academy in Colchester.

COAST GUARD ACADEMY TO OFFER NEW MAJOR IN CYBER SYSTEMS

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is offering a new major in cyber systems. It’s the first new academic program at the school in New London since the addition of mechanical engineering as a major in 1993. The school is opening a cyber lab with dedicated servers, a new laboratory and a specially designed classroom to support the program. Capt. Lee Petty is chief of the Coast Guard’s Office of Cyberspace Forces in Washington. He says the new program reflects how the service has begun to conduct operations in cyberspace just as it does at sea and by air. Kurt Colella, the academy’s dean of academics, says the field incorporates elements of policy, law, ethics, operating systems, software design and intelligence.

TRIPLE MURDER HOMICIDE SUSPECT FACES NEW ARSON CHARGE

Ruth Correa the 23-year-old woman already charged with helping her brother with the killings of a Griswold couple and their adult son now faces arson charges. Wednesday she pleaded not guilty to the new charge of burning and destroying Matthew Lindquist’s car. The Norwich Bulletin reports that the Hartford woman pleaded not guilty to seven other charges in the deaths of Matthew Lindquist and his parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, of Griswold. Her brother faces the same charges.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 3 AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES

Three people got caught in a lobster trap with their 20-foot boat and capsized Friday morning in Fishers Island Sound. Coast Guard Station New London and the Stonington and Watch Hill police departments sent boats to the scene following a caller telling them three people were clinging to the boat just before 8:00 a.m. All three were rescued. As a warning to boaters the Coast Guard says the capsized vessel, is located near Wicopesset buoy No. 7.

REPORT: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF LAWMAKER LOST OR DESTROYED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The lawyer for a former Rhode Island state representative charged with lying about where he lives says more than 1,400 hours of undercover surveillance video recorded by state police during the investigation have been lost or “destroyed.” WPRI-TV reports that William DiMitri, attorney for Democratic former Providence Rep. John Carnevale, disclosed during a court hearing Friday that prosecutors informed him the footage was not backed up and was recorded over. DiMitri called it “inexcusable.” Carnevale has pleaded not guilty to felony perjury charges and denies allegations he lied about living in Providence. WPRI reported he spent much of his time at a Johnston home outside his district. State police declined to comment on the video, which was recorded outside the Providence address. Carnevale is seeking re-election to the House.

EX-OFFICER IN 8 YEAR OLD DISABILITY CASE STILL COLLECTS PAY

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) – A former Rhode Island police officer who was denied a disability pension five times after filing appeals has received over $500,000 in pay despite not working as an officer since 2010. WPRI-TV reports former South Kingstown Police Officer Damon Borrelli was injured in an on-duty crash and confrontation on March 20, 2010. Borelli said he suffered a back injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, but the state retirement board ruled he doesn’t have a work-related disability. Borrelli, who is now a lawyer, is allowed to earn full pay along with bonuses during his appeals of the board’s rulings, including his pending Superior Court appeal. South Kingstown Town Manager Robert Zarnetske says the case has dragged on a long time and the police department has had to operate with one less officer.