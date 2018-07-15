SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

PLAINFIELD DIRT BIKE CRASH

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Brooklyn man has been seriously injured in a Connecticut dirt bike crash. Police say 34-year-old Benjamin Harman was riding in Plainfield on Friday evening when he crashed near Jolley Road. He was transported to Backus Emergency Care Center for treatment with serious injuries, and was later taken to UMASS Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation. The crash remains under investigation.

SAILFEST DRAWS THOUSANDS

NEW LONDON’S annual Sailfest event on Saturday drew thousands of visitors to downtown streets for a second day of eating, shopping and entertainment. Throngs of people crowded State and Bank streets where more than 200 vendors hawked hot sauces, clothing, solar paneling and jewelry. Tents offered massages, henna tattoos and the chance to enlist in the National Guard while parked trucks did a brisk business offering fried ravioli, macaroni-and-cheese nachos and fresh fruit smoothies.

JUDGE RULES IMMIGRATION FAMILY SEPARATION UNCONSTITUTIONAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge in Connecticut has declared the forced separation of two immigrant children from their parents to be unconstitutional. In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Victor A. Bolden ordered the government to produce the parents of 9-year-old J.S.R and 14-year-old V.F.B. in court July 18. According to court documents, the children were forcibly taken from parents at the southern U.S. border and are being cared for a Noank Community Support Services in Connecticut. Medical officials testified both children are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the separation. They also mentioned both children had fled gang violence in Central America. The court also ordered daily video conferences between the children and their parents. Bolden left the request that the children be immediately reunited with their parents to another court.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died from being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash. Police say 33-year-old Angel Gonzalez lost control of his motorcycle early Saturday morning in New Haven and was ejected from the bike when he struck a stone wall. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gonzalez was travelling with a group of motorcyclists at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

BOBCAT COLLARS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — GPS collars on 50 bobcats across Connecticut are programmed to fall off Aug. 1, and state officials are asking the public for help finding them. The collars are part of one of the largest studies on bobcats, which are among the Northeast’s most ferocious predators. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is tracking the bobcats’ movements. Department wildlife biologist Jason Hawley says the research is important for conservation efforts because bobcats have more of an effect on animal species than any other predators in the region. Bobcats consume all sorts of small animals such as squirrels and rabbits and even deer. Researchers want to find all the collars, recharge their batteries and put them on another 50 bobcats in the fall to continue the study.

SENATOR REED SAYS TRUMP SHOULD CANCEL MEETING WITH PUTIN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says President Donald Trump should cancel his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after 12 Russian intelligence officers were indicted for alleged hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election. Trump and Putin are to meet Monday in Helsinki. The Justice Department announced the indictments Friday as part of the special counsel probe into potential coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says Trump should cancel the meeting in light of the “stunning indictment that these Russian conspirators attacked our democracy.” The indictment alleges a coordinated effort to break into Democratic email accounts. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also says Trump should cancel the meeting. A White House spokeswoman says the indictments contain no allegations of knowing involvement by Trump campaign officials.

POLICE DISABILITY CASE

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police officer who was denied a disability pension five times after filing appeals has received over $500,000 in pay despite not working as an officer since 2010. WPRI-TV reports former South Kingstown Police Officer Damon Borrelli was injured in an on-duty crash and confrontation on March 20, 2010. Borelli said he suffered a back injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, but the state retirement board ruled he doesn’t have a work-related disability. Borrelli, who is now a lawyer, is allowed to earn full pay along with bonuses during his appeals of the board’s rulings, including his pending Superior Court appeal. South Kingstown Town Manager Robert Zarnetske says the case has dragged on a long time and the police department has had to operate with one less officer.

NORTHEAST CORRIDOR TUNNELS

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A $13 billion project to build a new rail tunnel into New York is scrambling to stay in the running for key federal funding as a July 14 deadline looms. The federal Department of Transportation says the Gateway tunnel project is lacking some key components to remain in the pipeline for billions in federal grants. Tunnel project officials sent a letter to the DOT Friday asking for an extension. A project spokesman says the project needs environmental approval by the DOT to go forward. The DOT says the approval has been delayed by a dispute over whether the development corporation overseeing the project even had the authority to apply for federal grants. If the project doesn’t get an extension, it would delay the start of construction planned for late 2019.