MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ONE DEAD IN CRASH

Connecticut State Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95. Police say two cars were stopped for heavy traffic on the highway in Waterford at about 3 p.m. Sunday when a pickup truck failed to stop in time and rear-ended both cars. A rear-seat passenger in one of the cars, identified by police as 34-year-old Leotie Miller, of Newport, Pennsylvania, was killed. All three drivers and another passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the crash remains under investigation and the driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old Waterford man, has not been charged.

ONE SHOT IN NL

Police in New London are investigating a shooting that leaves a man with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened after noon yesterday on Washington Street. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have not made any arrests and are investigating.

FIVE SAILORS RESCUED

Three adults and two children, were rescued from waters off of Bluff Point Coastal Reserve around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon when their small sailboat capsized. The five victims were pulled to safety from the choppy waters about a half mile off shore. They were wearing their flotation devices and appeared to be scared but not injured.

NEAR DROWNINGS

New London Fire Department personnel were called to Ocean Beach Park early Sunday afternoon to a report of four people in the water in distress. On arrival they learned that two men had nearly drowned but were rescued by lifeguards. Both men ages 30 and 60 were conscious and were transported by ambulance to L + M Hospital.

SEWER SYSTEM TO BE DISCUSSED

A public hearing is set for tonight as city officials in Norwich look to pass a new ordinance that would allow city officials to investigate and penalize misuse of Norwich’s storm water drainage systems. The city is trying to stop illegal discharges and connections to the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System. The ordinance would establish the legal authority to empower the city to levy fines and penalties for violations. The public hearing is tonight at the Norwich City Council meeting.