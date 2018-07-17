TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

REPUBLICANS BLAST MALLOY TOLL STUDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s order for a $10 million study of electronic tolling on key Connecticut highways. GOP Senate Leader Len Fasano says Tuesday’s executive order is “an irresponsible and egotistical waste of money as he heads out of office.” Republican governor candidates are also panning Malloy’s plan, which also includes recommendations for ways to provide Connecticut taxpayers discounts, including tax credits, to ensure out-of-state drivers “contribute their fair share.” Malloy, who is not seeking a third term, says the study and a subsequent plan will be “invaluable” to the next governor and General Assembly as they consider how best to shore up Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund. But Fasano says Malloy doesn’t know the next administration’s plans, potentially making this study “a massive waste of money.”

TREATING SEPARATED IMMIGRANT KIDS FOR TRAUMA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawyers who helped reunify two Central American children and their parents who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by federal authorities say their focus now is on ensuring the children get treatment for the trauma they suffered. The 14-year-old El Salvadoran girl and 9-year-old Honduran boy were detained by a government contractor in Groton for more than a month before being reunited with their parents and freed Monday. The reunification came after a federal judge ruled the separations unconstitutional and the parents were granted parole during deportation proceedings. Friday’s ruling came in a lawsuit against the federal government filed on behalf of the children by lawyers for Connecticut Legal Services and Yale Law School. A court hearing in Bridgeport is scheduled Wednesday to address the children’s post-traumatic stress disorder.

E.B. PAYS E.P.A.

Groton’s Electric Boat Shipyard will be paying a 60-thousand dollar civil penalty to the U-S Environmental Protection Agency to resolve alleged violations of the Federal Clean Water Act. E-P-A officials say E-B will also make improvements to its facility to reduce storm-water discharges into the Thames River. The apparent problems turned-up during an April, 2017 inspection. The E-P-A says the submarine-builder responded promptly to the environmental concerns.

LEBANON TEEN ORDERED TO GET TREATMENT

A Lebanon teenager is now out of prison after being charged with having sex with a 14-year old girl. 18-year old Brandon McGillicuddy had been in prison since his May 10th arrest, but had his bail reduced today from 100-thousand dollars to a promise to appear in court August 9th. He’s been ordered to attend a treatment program while living at home. The judge ordered McGillicuddy to attend every treatment session, stay away from any minor, and obey a 7 PM curfew.

WEST NILE FOUND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Mosquitoes in multiple western Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus. The Department of Public Health says Tuesday that mosquito pools in Bridgeport, Easton, New Canaan, Stratford and Waterbury have tested positive for the virus. The virus typically causes fever, headache, drowsiness, nausea and a rash. The agency says no human or horse cases have been reported in the state this season, but 134 cases have been diagnosed since 2000 with three deaths. Officials advise residents to repair window and door screens, empty standing water from gutters, buckets, pool covers and other places regularly.

HOLDING A WOMAN HOSTAGE

State police have charged a Rhode Island man with holding a woman hostage in a Dayville hotel, and assaulting her, as she tried to leave. 50-year old Richard Beley of East Providence is accused of violating a protective order, assault, and unlawful restraint. Police were called Saturday morning around 8 AM to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Tracy Road. Hotel staff say the woman was bleeding from the head when she finally ran out the door. Beley was being held on 10-thousand dollars bond, pending court arraignment.

PLAINFIELD BREAK-INS

A Thompson man has been charged with breaking-into a Plainfield home twice in January, stealing firearms, coins, a safe, and other valuables. 30-year old Kenneth Bingell faces three counts of firearm theft, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, burglary and larceny. Two of the stolen firearms have been recovered. More arrests are expected, as police say two other people were allegedly involved in the thefts.