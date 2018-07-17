TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

COUNCIL REJECTS FORMING CHARTER REVISION COMMISSION

A resolution setting up a charter revision commission in Norwich received four yes votes, and three no votes last night from the city council. The measure failed, though, because it required at least five yes votes to pass. Alderman Joseph DeLucia voted against the proposal, saying there should’ve been more discussion about it first. Mayor Peter Nystrom sponsored the resolution. He says the commission wouldn’t have made any final charter changes. That’s up to the voters. Among the proposals the charter panel would’ve considered: staggered four-year terms for all aldermen, zoning decisions to be made by a separate commission rather than the city council, a review of the city’s ethics rules, and the creation of fire commissions for the city and town districts.

TESTIMONY: HUGHES ADMITS TO SHOOTING

Testimony at the Dante Hughes murder trial went into its third day Monday. It was learned that Hughes went to his uncle’s home hours after Joey Gingerella had been fatally shot in Groton and said, “I shot somebody!” It was also heard that Hughes texted his employer, “Not coming in for a long time, chief.” Hughes’ girlfriend, Latoya Knight, began testimony Monday afternoon, and denied seeing him with a gun that night. She testified she remembered Hughes hitting her in the face and that she heard voices and “two pops” when she woke up in her car. The trial continues into day four this morning. Hughes is accused of fatally shooting Joey Gingerella after Gingerella tried to protect Hughes’ girlfriend as Hughes allegedly assaulted her in the parking lot of Ryan’s Pub in December 2016.

SLOT REVENUE INCREASES

Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun released their revenue results for last month. Foxwoods reported slots revenue of $40.1 million or a 5.7 percent increase. Mohegan Sun reported slot revenue of $49.4 million, and a 0.26 percent increase over June 2017.

PAY AS YOU THROW UP FOR DISCUSSION AGAIN

The Montville Town Council will hold its third informational meeting on the pay as you throw trash program tonight at 7 o’clock at town hall. A presentation called SMART (Save Money And Reduce Trash) will be presented by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. If pay-as-you-throw is approved, residents using the transfer station will receive 50 plastic bags from the town when they pay their $55 annual sticker fee.

NOT GUILTY PLEA IN MURDER CASE

Jerome Hudson, accused of fatally stabbing Travon Brown in New London on Dec. 17, 2017, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday in Superior Court. New London Police said Brown identified Hudson as his killer as he lay dying when police responded to a report of a stabbing. Attorneys will now meet to determine whether the case can be resolved before going to trial. Hudson’s next court date is Aug. 13th.

PERKINS FARM DEVELOPMENT VOTE TONIGHT

Stonington residents will vote tonight at a town meeting on whether the town should offer a tax break worth more than $1.3 million to the developer of the first phase of the proposed Perkins Farm project in Mystic. First Selectmen Rob Simmons has said selectmen would not send the proposal to an all-day referendum vote and that Tuesday’s vote will be the final decision on the plan. Simmons has pointed out that over the past 30 years, the town has approved similar tax plans, which are allowed under state law.