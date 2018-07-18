WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

TORNADO IN ASHFORD

.HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A small tornado briefly touched down west of Ashford Lake.

The tornado landed at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and was on the ground for about a minute.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that the tornado had peak winds between 80 and 85 mph and an approximate width of 225 yards. The length of the tornado path was about half a mile. The service said it was conducting a storm survey of the area. Ashford was particularly hard hit by the series of storms Tuesday with trees falling on houses and streets. The winds also tossed a rabbit cage, killing three rabbits.

COMPTROLLER SAYS NO TO TOLL STUDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – One of Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s fellow Democrats on the State Bond Commission says he won’t support a planned $10 million study of electronic tolling. State Comptroller Kevin Lembo said Wednesday tolling and transportation infrastructure are important issues to discuss, but he doesn’t believe the commission should finance the study without a legislative directive. The General Assembly last session failed to vote on a tolling study. Malloy signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to conduct a thorough review, saying it will be “invaluable” to the next governor and legislature. Malloy is not seeking re-election.

Lembo, who is seeking another term, says the study should be up to the next governor and legislature. Malloy chairs the 10-member commission, which includes all Democrats and appointees except for two Republicans.

DELAY GRANTED IN IMMIGRATION CASE

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge in Connecticut has agreed to a delay in a court case involving two immigrant children who were reunited with their parents this week, to give the families more time to decide how to proceed in a lawsuit against federal officials. The mother of the 14-year-old girl from El Salvador and the father of the 9-year-old boy from Honduras made a brief appearance Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. Judge Victor Bolden continued the case to July 27. The children’s lawyers say federal officials separated them from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year. They were reunited Monday. The children had been detained by a government contractor in Groton. The children sued federal officials. Bolden ruled Friday the separations were unconstitutional.

CT PART OF IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

A Justice Department spokesman says six states and New York City cheat law-abiding citizens by suing the federal government over immigration enforcement policies. Spokesman Devin O’Malley commented after two lawsuits challenged the constitutionality of federal government policies requiring immigration enforcement help in return for federal anti-crime dollars. Lawsuits in Manhattan on Wednesday were filed by New York state and city, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts and Virginia. The lawsuits sought a court order to block policies announced last summer. Similar lawsuits have won court rulings blocking the federal action. Zachary Carter, New York City’s corporation counsel, says the federal government’s efforts would cause immigrant communities to disengage from public service “and retreat into the shadows, to the detriment of their own safety and that of the public.”

EX-CONDO TREASURER SEEKS ACCELERATED REHAB

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut condominium association treasurer charged with embezzling more than $130,000 in association funds has applied for an accelerated rehabilitation program. An attorney for Derek Jette submitted an application Friday in Danielson Superior Court. The 37-year-old Woodstock man was arrested in March and charged with first-degree larceny. Fawn Ridge Condominium Association president Dennis Champney reported discrepancies in the condo account to police. Authorities say an investigation by Champney revealed $137, 531 was missing.

Police say Jette used the condo debit card to buy alcohol and sports tickets.

A judge later found Jette liable for repaying the condo association $158, 039. Probation officials will determine Jette’s eligibility. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 16.

GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFUL GETS PUBLIC MONEY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Obsitnik has finally received public campaign financing for the Aug. 14 primary. Connecticut’s Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday approved a $1.35 million grant for the Westport tech entrepreneur. The funding has been delayed amid an investigation into possible campaign finance violations. Obsitnik campaign manager Dan Debicella says he wishes the process was faster but is “pleased with the outcome.” Obsitnik is the last GOP candidate seeking public financing to receive the money. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst already received grants. Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski and former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman are not participating in the program. The commission is continuing its probe into whether there was possible coordination between Obsitnik’s campaign and an independent expenditure committee.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR NEW UCONN CHIEF

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees has appointed a 44-member search committee to look for the school’s next president. The advisory committee, approved Wednesday, will be led by Thomas Kruger, the board’s chairman

Kruger says the school wanted a search committee that would reflect the school’s many stakeholders and constituencies. He says the school also has hired an executive search firm, Isaacson, Miller, Inc. to assist in the process. UConn President Susan Herbst, who has led the school since 2011, announced in May that she will step down after the 2018-19 academic year.

VICTIM OF NL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

New London police have identified the man shot outside 13 Washington Street early Sunday morning. 32-year old Robert Winston continues to recuperate. Police were informed of the shooting after Lawrence and Memorial Hospital reported Winston arrived there around 12:45 AM. Winston was shot outside the building that includes the Washington Street Coffee House, Two Wives Brick Oven Pizza, and apartments. Contact city police if you have any information.

INVESTIGATION INTO EAST LYME BURGLARIES

East Lyme police aren’t sure if the burglaries of two Route 1 businesses early Tuesday morning are related. Police say a white male broke into the il Pomod’oro Restaurant and Pizzeria around 4 AM, and took cash from two registers. About 25 minutes later, the Post Road Market was burglarized. Surveillance video from the first break-in show a suspect about 30 years old, with short hair, about 5-foot 10, weighing 160 pounds, wearing a paint-stained blue t-shirt and pants. Contact East Lyme police with any information.

SWIMMING AREA CLOSED

No swimming for now at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. State officials have closed the swimming area due to high bacteria counts. New water testing results are expected Thursday night.