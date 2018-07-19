THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOLAR PANELS PROPOSED FOR TREATMENT PLANTS

A Middletown firm wants to install hundreds of solar panels at Stonington Borough and Pawcatuck sewer treatment plants. They’ve said the town will save as much as $1.4 million in electricity costs over 20 years. The Water Pollution Control Authority has agreed to negotiate an agreement with Greenskies, who said it would take a month or two to negotiate the agreement and then another three to four months to design the project. But so far no application has been filed. According to the original plan, the town would not have to invest any money in the project, as Greenskies would pay all the costs to install the $1.5 million in panels.

HUGHES CLAIMED SELF DEFENSE

The Donte Hughes murder trial continued with day six on Wednesday. In the courtroom, it was learned Hughes told investigating detectives he shot Joey Gingerella but that it was in self defense. Jurors watched a two and 1/2 hour video yesterday of detectives questioning Hughes. Hughes told the detectives he warned Gingerella more than once to mind his own business. Then, Hughes said, he thought Gingerella was “going for his gun.” That was when he pulled his own gun out of his back pocket and fired two shots. Day seven of the trial resumes this morning.

SCHOOL BUDGET CUT

The Preston Board of Finance Wednesday cut $75,000 from the almost $12 million school budget. Again last night residents asked for cuts including a request for no increase over last year’s budget. Voters have rejected the budget at two referendums. During public comment Wednesday, several residents called for eliminating the free universal preschool program and instead to go back to a sliding fee scale for preschool. Residents also asked that the budget include no new staffing or programs. A third referendum vote is planned for August 21st.

ARRESTS MADE AT SAILFEST

New London Police say they arrested more than 20 people during the annual Sailfest event. Police charged 11 people with breach of peace. Most of those charges occurred on Bank Street, State Street and on the Waterfront Park promenade. Some of the people charged with breach of peace also were charged with offenses like carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police, misuse of the 911 system and possession of crack cocaine.

BUILDING DEMO APPROVED

The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission has given approval to KS Real Estate Development of Pawcatuck to tear down a building at 19 Roosevelt Ave. and replace it with a new three-story, 3,400 square foot structure that will house a first floor salon and spa and two residential units. Work on the project is scheduled to begin this fall and take a year to complete.

NEW SCULPTURE ERECTED

New London’s latest addition to its downtown public art collection is a life-size bronze sculpture of the Greek goddess Athena, protector of cities. The monument, sculpted by Connecticut artist Renee Rhodes, was officially dedicated during a ceremony with city officials at the city’s redesigned municipal parking lot. The monument was commissioned as part of a $1.5 million, partially grant-funded project of downtown improvements.