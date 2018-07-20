FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

DAUGHTER CHARGED WITH STEALING FROM DAD’S BUSINESS

The daughter of the owner of a Norwich auto repair shop has been charged with stealing more than 600-thousand dollars from the business. 49-year old Danielle Kolashuk turned herself in to police this morning. Police claim Kolashuk took the money between 2012 and 2016. Media reports say Kolashuk’s father owns Superior Auto center on Stonington Road. Authorities say Kolashuk was the company’s office manager and held power of attorney for her dad. She’s being held on 50-thousand dollars bond, pending court arraignment.

TWO YEAR OLD TO SURVIVE

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – West Haven police have identified the 4-year-old boy who died and his 2-year old brother who survived after being found inside a hot car. Police say Dusan Jenkins was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital on Thursday. His 2-year-old brother, Davion, remained hospitalized Friday. Mayor Nancy Rossi says he is expected to survive. Police say the boys were unresponsive when officers arrived at their apartment at about 3 p.m. on Thursday after being called by the children’s father. No one has been charged. Police say it does not appear the boys were left in the vehicle, but did not say how they got into the car. The company that manages the apartment complex says the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

FAA ADMINISTRATOR ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – An administrative officer with the Federal Aviation Administration has been charged with having child pornography on his work computer. Prosecutors say 57-year-old Scott Pierson of Vernon was arrested Thursday on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors say the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General learned in March that Pierson had accessed websites known to contain child porn. Investigators seized several computers, cellphones and thumb drives this week during a search of Pierson’s home. Prosecutors say Pierson had hundreds of images and videos of children on his FAA-issued laptop and other devices. Pierson is assigned to the FAA’s Bradley Flight Standards District Office in Enfield. Nobody answered a phone call seeking comment Friday made to a number listed for Pierson.

COURT RULING ON SIGNS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s Supreme Court says cities don’t have the authority to force people to remove signs from their property that criticize businesses. The court issued a 6-0 ruling Friday in the case of 77-year-old widow Eileen Arisian of Milford, who put three signs on the deck railings of her home in 2010 expressing dissatisfaction with a home contractor and pointing out the company faced lawsuits. Arisian believes free speech rights allowed her signs. But the legal case centered on whether her signs were advertising signs, which municipalities are allowed to regulate under state law. The court rejected Milford officials’ argument that the signs were advertising signs. A lawyer for Milford officials said they are reviewing the ruling and declined further comment. They had sought a ruling ordering the signs removed.

HACKER THWARTED IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island’s governor says a hacker tried to gain access to state government servers, but the attack was blocked. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo told WJAR-TV Friday that the thwarted hacking occurred about a month ago, on a Friday night. She says cybersecurity experts protected the information that was targeted. She says state police and the state’s cybersecurity officer worked with the National Guard. She says the hacker may have been trying to shut down state services or steal personal information.