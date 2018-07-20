FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL LEADERS SEEKING TRASH ALTERNATIVES

Public backlash to a proposed Pay As You Throw program is prompting New London officials to investigate other options for trash disposal. City councilor John Satti says the city is in the midst of a trash crisis and that recycling and education need to be enhanced. The city council is thinking about forming a committee to investigate trash removal options. Mayor Mike Passero says his administration will continue to promote the Pay As You Throw option.

FORMER CONN COLLEGE STUDENT OFF TO PRISON

A former Connecticut College student began a six-month prison sentence yesterday for a drunken driving crash in New London that paralyzed a 36-year-old scooter operator from the waist down. Sophia Thielman of Rye Brook, N.Y., was 19 years old when she drove her car into the back of a scooter driven by 36-year-old Zachary Chesebro on Route 32 just after midnight on Nov. 22nd 2016. He was thrown from the scooter and suffered a spinal injury that has rendered him paraplegic for life, as well as massive head and face injuries. Thielman stopped at the scene, called 911 and provided aid to Chesebro until first responders arrived.

FIRM CLAIMS IMPROVEMENT

Veyo, the company that won a seven million dollar a year transportation contract for Medicaid patients in January says things are going well despite continued complaints from some of the state’s most vulnerable patients. Veyo company officials told state legislators the number of complaints about missed calls and poor customer service are decreasing and the situation is improving. The Department of Social Services fined Veyo a total of $4,000 in May and June for violating the provisions of its contract multiple times. Veyo also was fined $1,000 in February, after an immuno-compromised patient was transported with others in the vehicle, when he or she wasn’t supposed to be.

FOOD LOCKER CLOSES

After more than 40 years, the Norwich Area Clergy Food Locker has closed its doors. The food locker began in 1976 as a project of the Norwich Area Clergy Association. Doreen and Roger Mainville and Barbara and Joe Trocki, members of Central Baptist Church, have run the food locker for the past several years but felt it was time to retire as volunteers. The decision was made due to a decrease in demand. They did note the food locker may reopen at a later date and at a new location, but nothing was definite. People can visit St. Vincent de Paul Place, which operates a soup kitchen and a food pantry.

CENSUS TAKERS ARE FRAUDS

Lyme residents have reported that people claiming to be census takers have asked to be invited inside their homes to conduct a survey. The Lyme Board of Selectmen has issued an advisory on the town website warning residents there are no U.S. Census Bureau activities taking place in or around Lyme. Town officials recommend you tell them you’re not interested and shut the door and notify the police if you feel unsafe.