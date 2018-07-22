SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Hamden Police said three people died after a car struck a tree on Sunday morning. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Route 40 around 2:30 a.m. Police told Channel 3 there were three people in the vehicle and no one survived. According to Police, it was drizzling at the time of the crash. It is unclear if speed or the weather played a factor in the crash.

GOOD SAMARITAN AND COAST GUARD RESPOND TO CAPSIZED BOAT

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan have rescued four people from a capsized vessel in Niantic Bay in Connecticut. Officials say watch standers from the Long Island Sound command center of the Coast Guard received a call about a 21-foot pleasure boat taking on water. A private boat also heard the call via the VHF-FM radio channel and responded shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, taking all four people onto its boat. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after. There were no reported injuries. The capsized vessel has been marked as a navigational hazard, and the owner is working with commercial salvage to remove it.

FORMER MAYOR APPOINTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has tapped former Hartford Mayor Pedro E. Segarra, a fellow Democrat, to fill a vacancy on Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. Segarra served as mayor of the capital city from 2010 until 2015, when he lost re-election. Segarra has worked since 2016 at the law firm of Shimkus, Murphy and Rosenberg in Hartford. The firm specializes in real estate, zoning, probate and estate administration, personal injury, criminal and other matters. Segarra also operates his own practice in the areas of civil, criminal, real estate, workers compensation, employment and other matters. His nomination needs approval by the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and ultimately the full legislature. He will earn about $160,000 annually. Malloy has also nominated Avon attorney J. Lawrence Price to be a family support magistrate.

DODD PRIZE

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The public is being invited to submit nominations for a prestigious human rights prize awarded biennially by the University of Connecticut. The 2019 Thomas Dodd Human Rights Award is named for former U.S. Sen. Thomas J. Dodd who, who served as executive trial counsel to the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg following World War II. Nominations are being accepted online through Oct. 1. The prize is awarded biennially by the University of Connecticut and is presented to an individual or group who has had significant impact advancing the cause of international justice and global human rights. Past recipients include President Bill Clinton, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

CCRI FREE TUITION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Recruiters from the Community College of Rhode Island are traveling the state to answer questions about the school and its free tuition program. The Rhode Island Promise program offers two years of free tuition at CCRI. It began in the fall. Recruiters plan to be in Woonsocket, Pawtucket and Providence Monday and in Newport Narragansett and Westerly Tuesday. Additional information is available online. CCRI says this is the first dedicated two-day effort where recruiters are fanning out across the state. They’re calling it “CCRI on the Rhode.” The state budget supported the second year of the free tuition program. CCRI has campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport. About 15,000 students are enrolled in courses for credit, according to the school. Thousands more take noncredit and workforce training classes.

MEDICAL RESEARCH GRANTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded about $340,000 in seed funding to promising medical research projects. The foundation said Friday that it’s awarding the grants to 16 projects to help researchers advance their projects to the point where they can compete for national funding. A Miriam Hospital project that aims to improve the quality of life for people with chronic Lyme disease received a grant. The foundation also awarded a grant for University of Rhode Island proposal that looks at how healthy eating affects people with type 2 diabetes. Scientists and physicians helped the foundation review the proposals. The foundation says it hopes the researchers’ successes will contribute to healthier lives and a healthier economy. It has awarded nearly $2.5 million to local medical research projects since 2008.