MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

WOMAN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUNG TEEN

A New York woman has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a 14 year old boy in Eastern Connecticut. Plainfield police say 22-year old Victoria Ales of Howard Beach allegedly had sex with the young male over several months, with the encounters occurring in Plainfield and Norwich. Ales turned herself in to police, and was being held on 150-thousand dollars bond, which was later reduced in court to 10-thousand dollars. . Norwich police are also investigating the case, with additional charges expected to be filed.

NL STABBING

New London police are reporting a stabbing in the city. It happened around 2 this afternoon in the area of Blackhall and West Coit Streets. 25-year old Isaiah Boney has been charged with first degree assault. Police believe the suspect and the victim had a verbal argument before Boney allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck. His injuries are reportedly to be serious but not life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police.

FIGHT CLUB CASE CONTINUANCE

The case of three Montville school administrators accused of failing to report classroom violence has been continued again. Superintendent Brian Levesque, high school Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten have already pleaded not guilty. Their case was continued to August 22nd because the prosecutor is working on a murder trial. Police say Levesque, Theodoss and Patten failed to notify authorities when they were made aware of a so-called student fight club at Montville High. The substitute teacher who allegedly supervised the fighting has since been fired.

NEW PUTNAM POLICE CHIEF

After three decades, the town of Putnam will be hiring a new police chief. He is Norwich Deputy Christopher Ferace. Ferace was chosen by a select committee led by Chairman Gloria Marion, who called him the right choice. Ferace beat out Acting Putnam Police Chief Justin Lussier. He replaces Rick Hayes, who retired.

CONSPIRACY THEORIST SEEKS DISMISSAL OF NEWTOWN SUIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting. In written arguments filed Friday, Jones’ lawyers argue he was acting as a journalist in the tradition of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in questioning the official narrative of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones, who says he now believes the shootings happened, says such journalism would be chilled if “reporters were subject to liability if they turned out to be wrong.” Six families and an FBI agent who was a first responder filed suit this spring in state court. The families say Jones’ comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers.

DON’T GO IN THE WATER!!

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – An environmental agency in Rhode Island is ordering the continued closure of a state beach due to dangerous surf conditions, and limited swimming at several other state beaches. The state Department of Environmental Management has advised people to stay out of the water at Misquamicut State Beach, and knee deep swimming only at Charlestown Breachway, East Beach and East Matunuck Beach. Concerns come Monday due to continued rip tides. The agency posted an advisory on Sunday evening, saying that swells and rip tides between four and six feet were expected.

PRISON LAWSUIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut prison inmate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the state is failing to provide life-saving treatment to him and other prisoners with hepatitis C. he lawsuit, filed last Thursday in U.S. District Court by lawyers for 48-year-old Robert Barfield, seeks class action status for all inmates suffering from the disease. The state Attorney General’s Office says it will respond to the lawsuit in court. The state Department of Correction this month took control of the inmate health system from the University of Connecticut. Commissioner Scott Semple told The Associated Press that one of his priorities after the takeover would be spending more money on the treatment of hepatitis C. The lawsuit asserts that between 16 and 41 percent of prison inmates may be infected with the virus.

NPU GAS LINE WORK

Motorists are being advised of work being done by Norwich Public Utilities over the next few months along West Thames Street. Crews are replacing natural gas pipelines between Dunham Street and Bushnell Place until October. Flagmen will be in place to direct traffic through the construction area. Work will take place weekdays from 7 AM to 3:30 PM. Most of the cast-iron piping being replaced with plastic piping was installed in the 1920’s. The work will restore gas service lines to 24 residential customers.