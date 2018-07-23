MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ANOTHER BOND PROPOSAL FOR NORWICH

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom will seek voter approval for a second economic revitalization bond, expected to total $8.5 million, and to expand the incentive program outside the downtown. A special City Council meeting will be held tomorrow night to hear presentations. A $3.38 million dollar downtown revitalization bond program was approved in 2010 that funded a matching grant program to boost building occupancy and development. The programs are administered by the Norwich Community Development Corporation.

NEW LONDON BUYING HIGH RISES

A process is underway for the New London Housing Authority to sell the 15-acre Thames River Apartments property to the city, which will then either sell or lease the site. The purchase and sale agreement with the authority is expected to be considered by the New London City Council next month. Mayor Michael Passero is counting on the property to add tax revenue where there was none. The sale will allow the housing authority to concentrate its attention on its other properties that house seniors and disabled residents.

BOAT LAUNCH FALLING APART

The Isham Street boat ramp in Stonington has been temporarily closed to trailered boats due to its deteriorating condition. It will remain open to canoes and kayaks. The closure will remain in effect until the DEEP determines how “to bring the ramp back to a safe and usable condition.”

HELP COMING FOR MORE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The Town of North Stonington has found help in its effort to support affordable housing. “Keeping North Stonington Affordable”, is a nonprofit established by a group of town residents that will enable the group to apply for grants and other sources of funding that the town otherwise would not be able to. The nonprofit will be able to acquire land with the funding and help develop affordable housing projects in town. It’s a another tool in North Stonington’s push to supply residents with affordable housing options, joining the town’s already very active Affordable Housing Committee.

STORIES TO BE COLLECTED ABOUT PAWCATUCK JUNIOR HIGH

A group of students and teachers are looking to interview former students of the Pawcatuck Middle School, which was also known as Pawcatuck Junior High School. Interviews are being conducted to create a collection of stories about the school. A collection of those stories will be turned into a legacy book for the community. Anyone who attended the school between the 1950’s and 2015, is invited to send an email to summer.academystoningtonschools.org Interviews that will last about 30 minutes will then be scheduled.