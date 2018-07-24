TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

ARREST IN GROTON CRASH

A Niantic man has been charged with driving while intoxicated, and second-degree assault with a vehicle, as the result of two crashes last night in Groton. Town police say 29-year old Maxwell Nucci crashed into the back of a BMW that was making a turn on Drozdyk Drive. He left the scene of that crash and then collided into a tree and condominium building at the Laurel Glen Complex on Buddington Road at around 7:30 PM. A three year old passenger in his vehicle was treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the BMW. No one inside the condo building was injured. Nucci is out on a 5-thousand dollar bond, and is due in court August 7th. Police say Nucci was using a cell phone when he crashed a second time.

WEST NILE IS HERE

West Nile virus has been reported here in Southeastern Connecticut. The state’s agricultural experiment station says mosquitos trapped almost two weeks ago at the Franklin Swamp Wildlife Management Area have tested positive for the disease, the first time in 20 years an infected mosquito has been reported there. Mosquitos have also tested positive for West Nile at the Waterford/New London town line. Those insects were trapped last week.

BOND MEASURE DISCUSSED

Voters in Norwich may be asked whether the city should bond almost 8-point-5 million dollars to boost economic development efforts in the downtown, and other parts of the city. Aldermen tonight heard from Norwich Community Development Corporation President Bob Mills about the plan, which builds upon a similar and smaller bond measure approved by voters in 2010. Mills says he realizes the tough budget battles that have occurred in Norwich recently, but says the bond measure will go far in continuing the city’s revitalization. Mills says the city is in good shape financially, with a strong bond rating, and relatively little debt. But he says Norwich has seen its commercial grand list go down. Mayor Peter Nystrom, who supports the bond measure, is hoping the city council will vote August 20th to send the issue to the voters in November.

GOP GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) – All five Republican candidates for Connecticut governor are trying to break out from the large pack and differentiate themselves for voters, with the primary just three weeks away. The two wealthy businessmen, who are mostly self-funding their campaigns, went on the offensive at Tuesday’s debate at Sacred Heart University, going after one another’s business experience. Former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman is criticizing former General Electric executive Bob Stefanowski for working for a company that made pay day loans. Stefanowski is criticizing Stemerman for “skimming money off of trading stocks.” Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik argue they have the right experience and principles to run Connecticut.

Republican voters will choose their candidate for the general election on Aug. 14.

MANCHESTER SHOOTING ARRESTS

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Two people have been arrested in Connecticut in connection to a shooting investigation. Police detained 25-year-old Anthony Gunn of Manchester and 27-year-old Kevin McCray of New Britain in Manchester on Tuesday for their alleged roles in a recent shooting. Police believe the shooting to be connected to a triple fatal car crash in May 2017. The shooting Saturday in Manchester had at least one shot fired at a targeted victim, who wasn’t injured. Police say they believe the two targeted 24-year-old Gustin Douglas in retaliation for a crash that killed three people. Gunn is being held on several charges including larceny and criminal attempt to commit assault, and is being held for $500,000 bail. MCray is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and is being held on $500,000 bail. Three people died during the car crash.

ANOTHER HOT CAR DOG

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who police say left his dog in a hot car while he enjoyed dinner at a restaurant has been charged. The Advocate reports 73-year-old Michel Guite, of Greenwich, was arrested Sunday and charged with animal cruelty.

Police say they received a call Sunday about a dog in an SUV that had the windows rolled up. Authorities say responding firefighters found the dog didn’t have any water and the car wasn’t running. Firefighters tried to “pop” the window of the SUV but the dog became too agitated. Authorities say when Guite returned to his vehicle he told police he had been eating dinner and that he “does this all the time.”

IT’S ALL CHICKEN MANURE…

EXETER, R.I. (AP) – Lawyers have settled a dispute in Rhode Island between two landowners over a load of chicken manure that ruined a wedding. An attorney for Gerald Zarrella told WJAR-TV Monday a settlement was being finalized. The trial was set to begin Tuesday. Zarrella filed a suit last year claiming his neighbors, James and Diane Lynch, had dumped chicken manure near his estate hours before a wedding. He claimed the couple was angry he had hosted events on the 32-acre property known as Gerald’s Farm.

A judge later ordered the Lynches to remove the manure. Zarrella said over 200 turkeys appeared near his property before the next wedding he hosted. Zarrella is pursuing town permits in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that found he couldn’t host commercial events on his estate. The Lynches didn’t respond to a request for comment.