TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAYOR OFFERS BUDGET CUTS

Last month, the New London City Council rescinded the previously approved 49-point-9 million dollar general government budget after it was petitioned by a group of citizens. Mayor Mike Passero has presented a new budget that includes 424-thousand dollars in spending cuts. The new budget includes a 216-thousand dollar cut to the police department and slashes 203-thousand dollars from public works. Finance Director Don Gray says the service reductions were made to avoid further layoffs. The city had already eliminated five positions under the previous budget.

HUGHES TRIAL GOES TO JURY

Jurors in the Dante Hughes murder trial heard closing arguments Monday in New London Superior Court and began deliberations after receiving instructions from Judge Barbara Bailey Jongbloed. Hughes is charged with murdering Joey Gingerella in the parking lot of Ryan’s Pub in Groton in December 2016. Hughes claims it was self defense. If the jury believes Hughes’ claim, they would have to find that he reasonably believed he was in danger of imminent death or serious bodily injury when he shot Gingerella.

COURTNEY CRITICIZES COAST GUARD CUTS

The Trump administration is proposing to cut funding by $77 million for the Coast Guard to pay for border security. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and 15 members of the U.S. House have sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Homeland Security expressing their opposition to the cuts. The lawmakers wrote, the Coast Guard is the most effective resource we have to mitigate the threats of smugglers and illicit cargo coming to the United States by sea.

OL RESIDENTS APPROVE LIBRARY PROJECT

Old Lyme vot­ers have given the town the go-ahead to ap­pro­pri­ate $1.75 mil­lion for ren­o­va­tions of the Old Lyme-Phoebe Grif­fin Noyes Li­brary. In addition, the li­brary project will be funded by a mil­lion dollar state grant, and about $300,000 in fundrais­ing by the li­brary. The vote at Mon­day’s town meet­ing was 104-30.

ACCUSED WANTS ANKLE BRACELET REMOVED

A Montville woman accused of stealing her grandmother’s identity so that she could steal money from her bank account has asked the court to free her of having to use an electronic ankle bracelet while she’s out on bail. Her attorney told the court that she has a medical condition and the ankle bracelet is very painful. A New London Superior Court judge said she wants to see the medical records before she makes a decision. Jessica Chacho is due back in court September 7th. All parties were in agreement that Chacho is not a flight risk.

NEW PLAYGROUND FOR BROOKLYN

A new playground is coming to Prince Hill in Brooklyn. A $75,000 upgrade to the main public playground made it into the 2018-19 budget. The town’s parks and recreation director said the old playground, although well-maintained, was no longer fit for use by the kids. Construction is scheduled to begin around the middle of August and should be completed by the 24th.