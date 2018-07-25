WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEFENSE SPENDING INCREASED
A final defense authorization bill has been submitted by Congress. It would boost military spending and provide more dollars for Connecticut defense contractors including Electric Boat. The defense bill increases military spending to $716 billion for 2019. Electric Boat and the Defense Department are currently negotiating to build 12 submarines, instead of the ten requested by the White House. Rep. Joe Courtney said it’s likely the Pentagon will discover “that there are savings and efficiencies” in purchasing 12 instead of ten Virginia- class submarines.
LAND IN LEGAL LIMBO
Ownership of the Norwich Hospital property changed hands June 20th with the completion of a mortgage foreclosure action. But future development issues may not be over, as the former developer has included the property in his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in federal court. Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said the city has made it clear, the land where a former subdivision of single- family homes existed might be suitable for “very limited” housing but that a mixed use would be the best for the area. The bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Aug. 9th.
THREE MOTORCYCLES STOLEN
Groton police responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle around 6:30 Tuesday morning at the Country Glen apartment complex on Meridian Street Extension. Two other reports were received with one motorcycle being taken from the same complex and another being stolen from the Ledges Apartments on Ledgewood Road. Police say it appears all three were taken late Monday night or yesterday morning. Police say the bikes were locked up and parked in well-lit outdoor spaces. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.
TEEN GUILTY OF HOME INVASION
A Westbrook teen was sentenced Tuesday for a home invasion in Montville back in January. Seventeen-year-old Wesley Lacombe entered a home through an unlocked door on Pequot Road to get back an item a friend had left at a party the night before. When confronted, he threatened Tyler Radics, who was in the home at the time, by holding a knife to the man’s neck. Radics sustained a small cut on his shoulder. Lacombe grabbed $15 from a television stand and backed out of the apartment, pointing the knife at Radics. A sentence of five years in prison was imposed but suspended. Lacombe was put on three years probation.