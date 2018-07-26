THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

HUGHES FOUND GUILTY

The suspect in a high profile Groton murder case has been found guilty. 32-year old Dante Hughes was convicted today of shooting Joey Gingerella in the parking lot of Ryan’s Pub last December. Police say Gingerella and other people were trying to prevent Hughes from beating up his girlfriend. Hughes is facing up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced October 4th. He recently rejected a plea deal that would’ve put him behind bars for 40 years.

MORE BREAK-INS

More car break-ins and thefts being reported in the local area. Montville police say four cars were burglarized, and two others stolen early Thursday morning. A black 2018 Hyundai Tucson belonging to former town Emergency Management Director Ray Occhilini was stolen from Anderson Lane and later found in Hartford. Another Hyundai was stolen from Lake Drive, and is still missing. Other cars on Mayo Avenue, Lake Drive, and Florida Drive have been burglarized. The news comes as state police are investigating recent car break-ins in Colchester and Salem. A car stolen out of Salem was recovered in Hartford.

SEASIDE PROPOSAL DEADLINE EXTENDED

Developers interested in rejuvenating the vacant Seaside property in Waterford have more time to submit proposals. State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say the deadline has been extended to August 24th. The state is looking for a 50-year lease to renovate the existing historic buildings on the shoreline site into a hotel with a maximum of 100 rooms. The developer would have to leave the rest of the property, and the beach, open to the public. Governor Dannel Malloy announced in 2014 the former tuberculosis sanitarium would become a state park.

HERBST: LAW AND ORDER

Saying the state’s urban areas are among the most dangerous in the country, a Republican gubernatorial candidate is unveiling a new six-point plan that he says will restore law and order to Connecticut. Tim Herbst appeared in Norwich this morning to discuss his proposal, which includes the restoration of capital punishment. Herbst says he would also do away with the state’s early prisoner release program. He cites the violent crimes committed by people who’ve been granted early release since the program’s inception six years ago. Herbst says his plan was crafted with the help of a task force that includes Griswold Representative Kevin Skulczyck and New Britain Representative William Petit, whose family was killed in the Cheshire home invasion in 2007.

NORWICH WOMAN ARRESTED IN LEDYARD

A Norwich woman is to appear in court next month on charges of drunk driving, and criminal mischief in Ledyard. Town police say Alyssa Urbinati was involved in a minor two-car accident on Spicer Hill Road Tuesday evening. She was charged with D-U-I, and then faced additional charges after causing minor damage to her holding cell. She’s out on 500-dollars bond, and is due in court August 10th.

PARTIAL COLLAPSE IN HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say an abandoned building partially collapsed in Hartford, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate from their homes. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, which happened in the rear part of the five-story building on Park Street. Police say there were no injuries reported. WVIT-TV reports that fire officials told residents of an adjacent building that they may be out of their homes a day or two.