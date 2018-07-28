SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEADLY CRASH IN STONINGTON

A deadly crash occurred in North Stonington late Friday night. Police say that two vehicles were traveling on Route 201 when they collided head on. WFSB reports one person died on the scene: Candance Jane Porter of Voluntown. Another person was transferred to hospital for minor injuries. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact state police (860)-848-6500

HIGH BACTERIA LEVELS CLOSE GREENS HARBOR BEACH

Ledge Light Health District Tuesday, found water with bacteria levels above state standards for bathing water at the private L+M and Greens Harbor beaches along Pequot Ave. in New London. Retesting was conducted Thursday and the water at Greens Harbor Beach showed elevated bacteria levels. The beach is closed until further notice.

CANTERBURY MAN ARRESTED

A Canterbury man faces up to five years in prison in connection with a pair of garage burglaries. Gary Roberts broke into a South Canterbury Road garage and made off with several tools, including a drill press, worth $850. A witness identified Roberts’s vehicle leaving the scene. Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and criminal possession of a firearm related to two separate 2017 break-ins. The charges carry a two-year minimum sentence. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop several related larceny, criminal mischief and trover charges.

5 YEAR OLD AUTISTIC BOY ALLEGEDLY BEATEN

State police have arrested a 29-year-old Danielson man after a Brooklyn Elementary School social worker noticed bruising on the face of a child, described as non-verbal, and contacted authorities. Police say the mother told a bus driver her son had fallen while walking. The boy was asked if he’d been hit by Billy Baron. The boy indicated yes by using head and hand motions. The boys brother said Baron became upset with the 5-year-old and “knocked him to the ground” after striking the him several times in the face. When police tried speaking with Baron, he directed a profanity towards them and denied hitting his kids. A medical exam determined the boy’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a hand. Baron has several other pending court cases including charges of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear and is due back in court Aug. 2nd.

EAST LYME COSTCO BACK ON

About Eight months ago big box store Costco abandoned their plans to open a store at Gateway Commons in East Lyme. Now once again they’re expecting to break ground in September. Gateway developers say they’ll seek approval from the town’s Zoning Commission for approval of architectural modifications to the site plan and are working to get a permit from the state to build the traffic infrastructure by Interstate 95’s Exit 74. The goal is to then open a Costco store, with a gas station, as the “anchor store” for the commercial phase of Gateway Commons, in Nov. 2019.

FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF-MAST SATURDAY IN HONOR OF AIRMAN

Gov. Malloy has ordered Flags to be flown at half-staff today in honor of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Tyler Grotjan the 26 year old who died July 12th from injuries sustained in a non-combat-related incident July 8th. Grotjan grew up in Colchester and Groton and graduated from Bacon Academy.

STATE OPENS NEWEST COMPREHENSIVE JOB CENTER IN MONTVILLE

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut has opened its fifth comprehensive center for jobseekers and employers. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state and local dignitaries on Friday marked the official opening of the American Job Center East in Montville. The new facility includes a career center and conference rooms for regional hiring events and employment workshops. Jobseekers can find services such as career counseling, resume writing assistance, apprenticeship programs, special services for veterans and a self-service career center with computers and internet service, research materials and phones. The center works with more than dozen partner organizations. Malloy says the “pipeline” program with Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, housed in the new job center, is “one of the many pioneering job training programs that are getting our residents into good-paying careers.”

SELECTMAN AND TOWN RESIDENTS RESPOND TO ‘KNEELING’ CONTROVERSY

(WFSB) A Haddam Selectman’s decision to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting sparked controversy in town and online. Channel 3 spoke with residents who gathered on the town green on Friday night to voice their opinions in support and in protest. Several hundred people placed flags to protest the Selectman Melissa Schlag’s decision to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at a July 16th Board of Selectman meeting. Since her decision, Schlag’s Facebook page is blanketed with posts both in support and against her.“This is just people getting out and saying that for the Pledge of Allegiance that we’re supporting the flag,” said Haddam resident Rick Annino. Those in protest of Schlag’s actions placed 1,000 flags on the green. “To me, it’s very unpatriotic and there’s no place for that,” said Haddam resident Fred Hartke. Selectman Schlag spoke to Channel 3 in a phone interview on Friday. She said she knelt in response to President Trump meeting that same day with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I don’t kneel because I hate my country,” said Schlag. “I kneel because I love my country.” Schlag said she does have many supporters who believe her kneeling was patriotic. The town’s First Selectman Lizz Milardo stood in solidarity with those who gathered on Friday. “She does have a right to kneel. I don’t feel it should have happened at a town meeting because she is being paid to be there,” said First Selectman Milardo. The event closed with a standing Pledge of Allegiance. For some, that was enough, but others said they will demand action. GAMBLING OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS BROCKTON CASINO IN SEPTEMBER

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts gambling officials are postponing discussions about a resort casino for the southeastern part of the state at least until the fall. Mass Gaming & Entertainment has asked the state to reconsider its application for a casino license for a proposed $700 million resort in Brockton. But the state Gaming Commission decided Thursday to postpone consideration of the request until September. The panel says its focused on the late August opening of MGM’s $960 million casino in Springfield. Mass Gaming & Entertainment is hoping regulators reconsider its application without reopening the licensing competition to others. Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby has expressed interest in seeing if other casino developers are interested, however. The commission denied the company’s application in 2016. Mass Gaming & Entertainment is backed by Rush Street Gaming, of Chicago.