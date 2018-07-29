SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says he plans to introduce a resolution that calls for declassifying all remaining documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Democrat is scheduled to appear Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford with survivors and families of the 9/11 victims. Blumenthal contends the documents may reveal unknown connections between the terrorists and foreign nations. Brett Eagleson of Middletown, who was 15 when his father Bruce was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York, is scheduled to be on hand. In April, his and other families announced plans to step up pressure to compel the CIA, the FBI and others to turn over information that could shed light on potential complicity by Saudi Arabia.

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER ASSAULT AT NEW LONDON INN

New London police are investigating an assault that left a man hospitalized. Police were called to the Millennium Inn late Friday night for the report of an assault. When they got there, they said a man was found bleeding and knocked unconscious. The victim and the person who is believed to have been responsible for the assault knew each other, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

PHOTO CONTEST – CONNECTICUT DEEP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is looking for scenic photos of Connecticut. The agency is holding the first Discover Outdoor Connecticut Photo Contest. While photographers from any state may participate, all submitted photos must have been taken in Connecticut. Photographers may enter one photo in each of three categories: wildlife; people enjoying the natural world; and scenic landscapes and flora. Judges will select first, second and third place winners in each category. There’s a separate youth category. Entries must be postmarked by September 1. Entry forms can be found on DEEP’s website. First place winners will have their photograph published in DEEP’s Connecticut Wildlife magazine. Winners will also receive gift cards. All submitted photos will be displayed Sept. 22 at DEEP’s Discover Outdoor Connecticut day in North Franklin.

NATIONAL LOBSTER DAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration. They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters. The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them. Rhode Island’s U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he expects the full Senate to again unanimously approve it as a fun, tasty way to honor lobstermen and their catch. Maine led the nation in American lobster landings in 2016 with 132 million pounds (60 million kilograms) valued at nearly $540 million, followed by Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

MUSIC FESTIVAL DEAL FOR 25 MORE YEARS

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport, Rhode Island, jazz and folk festivals are ready for an encore. Gov. Gina Raimondo and Newport Festivals Foundation chairman George Wein said Saturday the state and the foundation have reached a license agreement to keep the Newport Jazz Festival and the Newport Folk Festival in the city for 25 more years. The Department of Environmental Management was part of the agreement, which will include a museum with displays dedicated to the iconic music festivals. The foundation has a 40-year lease with the department for a building for that venture. More than 10,000 people pack into Fort Adams for the two festivals. Raimondo says the plan is to help sustain Rhode Island’s attraction as an “unforgettable, fun-sized destination.” The first festival ran in 1969.