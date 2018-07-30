MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

ACCUSED MURDERER GETS TWO ATTORNEYS

The Hartford man accused of murdering a Griswold family and setting their home on fire has had two attorneys appointed for him by the state. New London Superior Court judge Hillary Strackbein today also ordered the arrest warrant affidavit for Sergio Correa continued to be sealed until at least Correa’s next scheduled court appearance on September 24th. Correa continues to be held in lieu of 3-point-3 million dollars bond, after he and his sister, were charged with murdering Janet and Kenneth Lindquist, and their son, Matthew, in December of last year. Correa’s sister remains held on bond, and is due back in court August 14th.

DIRTY DOGS

A Quaker Hill woman faces a Wednesday court appearance after being arrested for having four dogs that were seriously dirty, dehydrated, and covered with insects. 46-year old Jennifer Burdy was charged after police found the dogs at the Old Norwich Road address. Police were informed after a woman reported two injured dogs roaming the driveway. One dog collapsed while being put onto a truck to be taken to an animal hospital. The dogs tested positive for heartworms and parasites. Most has lacerations on their bodies. A friend of Burdy’s says the accused was going through a divorce, and was spending a lot of time in Plainfield. Burdy has signed over ownership of the animals so they could be rescued.

NL GUNSHOTS

New London police are seeking any information regarding the report of gun shots late this morning near Church 180 on Garfield Avenue. Police received the report around 11:20 AM, and found property damage, including bullet holes in the church’s doors, and evidence of multiple rounds fired. Contact police at 860-447-5269 if you know anything.

CT PART OF 3-D GUN LAWSUIT

UNDATED (AP) – Eight states, including Connecticut, are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun. People can use the plans to manufacture a hard-to-trace plastic gun using a 3D printer. The company has filed its own suit, asserting that it’s the victim of an “ideologically-fueled program of intimidation and harassment” that violates the company’s First Amendment rights.

PRISON FOR NORWICH HEROIN DEALER

A Norwich man will serve 28 months in prison for trafficking heroin. The U-S Attorney’s office says 27-year old Nehemiah Carroll was part of a drug ring that sold heroin, sometimes laced with fentanyl. Carroll was arrested last November, after investigators observed him dealing drugs. He was on state parole at the time for a prior drug offense. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, heroin. He’ll serve three years of supervised release, following his prison term.

NL MAN FLEES FROM NORWICH ACCIDENT

Police conducted a search of the Weber Farm Road area of Norwich Saturday afternoon, after a New London man apparently fled the scene of an accident on nearby I-395. Police say 58-year old Ernest Young was the back seat passenger in the car, when he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel from the driver, causing the car to leave the roadway and hit a guardrail. Police say Young fled the scene, but was later captured in a shed on a nearby residence. He’s out on 10-thousand dollars bond, and is due in court August 9th. The front seat passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.

SHARK FOUND OFF MISQUAIMICUT

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Westerly. Inside, a six-foot-long Great White Shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive. Lorello caught the big fish Sunday morning three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The shark was on the boat for less than ten minutes, and was quickly released back into the water. Lorello’s photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back to the watery depths of the Atlantic. Lorello thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has “never experienced” a catch like this in his two decades as a fisherman.

POMFRET MAN CHARGED IN RI WITH DWI

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island State Police say they have arrested a Connecticut man that was allegedly drunken driving with a child in the vehicle. WPRI-TV reports troopers pulled over 35-year-old Matthew Chouinard of Pomfret on Interstate 95 in Richmond on Sunday night. Officials say Chouinard was driving erratically with no headlights or taillights on. Police noticed he had a 4-year-old in the car and an open container of alcohol. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor with a child under the age of 13. Police say the child in the vehicle was released to relatives, and Chouinard was processed and released pending a future court appearance.