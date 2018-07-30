MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCHOOL DESTROYED IN FIRE

A South County school is a total loss after a fire devastated the structure on Sunday. Nearly two-dozen fire departments were called out to the Meadowbrook Waldorf School in Richmond, Rhode Island. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. Officials at the pre-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school say they’re working to determine where classes will be held.

WHAT WILL MILLSTONE DO?

State regulators on Tuesday will open the door to proposals from zero carbon energy producers with a competition that would be the first time electricity generated at Millstone Power Station in Waterford could be included. It’s unclear however, if Millstone owner Dominion Energy will bother submitting an offer. After years of lobbying and debate among lawmakers, Dominion claims the Dept of Energy and Environmental Protection’s draft request for proposal released in June is unworkable at a time when Millstone’s future is in jeopardy. DEEP says it will pick winners by late 2018 or early 2019. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority will approve final contracts between energy producers and utilities by spring of 2019.

SEARCH ON FOR SWIMMER

A search for a missing swimmer in the Connecticut River began early last evening. Lyme Fire officials say a 40-year old unidentified male from Meriden, was swimming at the beach near Gillette Castle with his family when he went missing. His family noticed his disappearance around 5:40 p.m. when the swimmer’s family began searching until they called 911 around 6 o’clock. Multiple agencies are helping with the search among them are the State Police, Lyme Fire Department and the Middletown dive team. The Connecticut River was shut down by officials as the mutual aid search continued.

HOUSE CATCHES FIRE

Colchester firefighters responded to a home on Lakeview Drive and found the home full of thick black smoke early Sunday morning. An unidentified female homeowner was able to get out because the home had working smoke detectors that woke her before she could be overcome by carbon monoxide. Fire officials say a box fan in a basement crawlspace ignited the fire. The woman’s unable to stay in the house because of the smoke damage.

BEACHES HOOK TO EL SEWERS

The Town of East Lyme recently approved a contract to receive wastewater from three private beach associations in Old Lyme. The agreement will allow those beach communities to connect to East Lyme’s sewer system. East Lyme was under an order from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to reach an agreement with the beach associations. The benefit to East Lyme is that it will enable the town to have partners when it needs to upgrade its sewer infrastructure, rather than shoulder the financial burden alone.