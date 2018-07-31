TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SWIMMER’S BODY FOUND

LYME, Conn. (AP) – Police say they have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Connecticut River. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials identified the body found Tuesday as 42-year-old Edwin Andino of Meriden. Andino was reported missing Sunday when he disappeared around 6 p.m. while swimming at a beach in the village of Hadlyme. The body was recovered near the Hadlyme ferry launch in Lyme. The search continued through Sunday and Monday before its conclusion Tuesday. Officials are investigating the cause of Andino’s death.

ARREST IN NEW LONDON MURDER CASE

A New London murder suspect has been arrested out of state. Police say 19-year-old Jamir Johnson was nabbed in Halifax, Massachusetts today. He’s wanted for the December 2017 murder of Quvonte Gray. Massachusetts police were after Johnson for home burglaries and 54 car break-ins. He’s to be arraigned today in Plymouth Superior Court on the burglary charges and held for the New London murder.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained while colliding with a metal beam guardrail. State police say 41-year-old Jose Maldonado of Windsor Locks was traveling on Route 9 in Haddam on Monday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He hit a metal beam guardrail. Medics attempted life-saving techniques, but Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene. State police are asking anyone with information to call detectives as they continue their investigation.

MORE WEST NILE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Additional mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile virus. Officials in Hartford say mosquitoes trapped in Keney Park have tested positive for the virus. Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found this year in: Bethany, Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Franklin, Greenwich, Madison, New Canaan, New Haven, Stamford, Stratford, Waterbury Waterford, West Haven and Weston. There been no reported cases of any people with West Nile virus in Hartford since the mosquitoes were tested on July 24. The virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999. Last year, three state residents were diagnosed and hospitalized from infections.

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include using insect repellant when outdoors and repairing damaged window screens.

ASHES NECKLACE THEFT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A necklace containing the ashes of a Connecticut mother’s baby son has been stolen. NBC Connecticut reports LeeAnn Winn of South Windsor posted a photo of the keepsake and her story on Facebook, where it was shared over two thousand times. Winn says someone smashed the window of her friend’s car on Broad Street in Hartford on Saturday night, and stole her purse. In her purse was a silver vial on a chain containing the ashes of her baby son, who passed away in 2009. Winn says, “It was all that I have left.” She says she isn’t concerned about anything else taken. Hartford Police are encouraging anyone with information about the necklace to contact them.

JUDGE JUDY MOVING TO NEWPORT

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV’s “Judge Judy,” is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode Island. Known as the “Bird House,” the Newport Daily News reports the home was owned by the late Dorrance Hill Hamilton, who died last year at the age of 88. According to a statement from Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, the house has a two-story entrance hall, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and “lovely ocean views.” The statement quotes Sheindlin as saying she and her husband, Jerry, were “looking forward to falling in love with Newport.” Hamilton summered in the city and built the Bird House in 2013. She was known as an avid gardener and was one of the founders of the Newport Flower Show.