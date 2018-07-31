TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEVELOPER GAINS OWNERSHIP OF REID & HUGHES

The City of Norwich has officially transferred ownership of the Reid & Hughes building to the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development. A request for collateral for their investment by two funding sources was responsible for moving the transaction date up. The Women’s Institute already has started seeking financing for a proposed six million dollar renovation to convert the former 19th century department store into 20 apartments, with several units reserved for veterans.

SEWER FIX TO BE DISCUSSED

Norwich Public Utilities, under a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection consent order to correct the sewage overflow problem, will hold an informational meeting Wednesday. A draft plan to address areas of Combined Sewer Overflow, where storm water and raw sewage flows into rivers during heavy rainfall will be presented. NPU officials will give an overview of the problem and the proposed plan during a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at NPU headquarters, at 16 South Golden Street. The 147-page draft plan is posted on the NPU website, norwichpublicutilities.com

SHADY CONTRACTOR ARRESTED

A Niantic plumber whose plumbing and piping license expired in 2009 and whose home improvement contractor license lapsed in 2005 has been arrested. East Lyme Police say Scott Sheehan of S.D.S. Plumbing and Heating had contracted to do work for Edith Guzallis, an elderly Niantic woman. He took $1800 of a down payment then another $1000 for plumbing supplies. Police say he never went back and ignored the woman’s phone calls or came up with excuses. She told him she wanted her money back but Sheehan never complied. Police charged Sheehan with third-degree larceny, offering home improvement without a license, and other offenses. He posted a $4,300 bond and was released.

NL DRIVER KILLS PEDESTRIAN

A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a car on I-95 northbound in the area of exit 41 in Orange. State Police say the pedestrian walked from the median into the left lane and was hit by the car around 2:30 Monday morning. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was identified as Kimberly Vargas of New London. The name of the pedestrian was not released. Police are investigating.

RIVERS SEEK PROMINENT DISTINCTION

Officials from 12 Rhode Island and Connecticut towns have officially endorsed a stewardship plan for the Wood and Pawcatuck rivers. It’s an effort to gain federal Wild and Scenic River status. The Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association led a three-year study examining the rivers on behalf of the National Parks Service using volunteers from all 12 towns. The plan and study now will be presented to the National Parks Service. Volunteers will introduce legislation this fall that would amend the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to include several other rivers. Connecticut has only two rivers with that status: the Farmington and Eightmile rivers. Rhode Island has none.

HH RECEIVES GRANT

SI Financial Foundation has awarded a grant of $1,500. to Habitat for Humanity. The grant was given to support the construction of a home on Raymond Hill Road in Montville. It’s the fourth house to be built in the town. The two organizations plan to continue working together to support other housing projects for families in need.