WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GROTON BANK ROBBERY

Two Bridgeport men have been taken into custody after allegedly robbing the Navy Federal Credit Union office on Sailfish Drive in Groton this morning. Town police say 50-year old Javier Fontanez-Caldero entered the bank around 9:40 AM, and left with an undetermined amount of money. Police were then engaged in a vehicular pursuit which took them over the Gold Star Bridge. The suspects abandoned the car on Roseleah Drive in Waterford, where the two suspects were apprehended after a foot chase. Also charged in the robbery was the vehicle’s driver, 35-year old Javier Guzman. They’re each being held on 250-thousand dollar cash bond, and are due in court Thursday. State police, as well as officers from New London and Waterford assisted in the arrest.

DRUG SENTENCING AND GUILTY PLEA

A sentencing and a guilty plea regarding two drug-related cases is announced today by the U-S Attorney’s office in Connecticut. 38-year old Ulpiano Lugo of Groton, will serve 24 months in prison after admitting to dealing heroin and cocaine to a 37-year old male in Groton City in April, 2017 that led to the victim’s death. Meanwhile, 35-year old Anthony Whitley of New London and Hartford, pleaded guilty in New Haven Federal Court to one count of possessing with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. A March, 2017 police search of a New London apartment found heroin, cocaine, crack, a semi-automatic handgun, and cash. Whitley could face as much as 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced October 23rd.

CAR AUCTION CRASH

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man lost control of a car at an auto auction after apparently suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into another vehicle and pedestrians. The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor. The driver of the Buick Sedan drove out of a bay and struck four people and another car. The driver of the second car, the Buick driver, and the four people were taken to different hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Police say the Buick driver had to be revived through CPR.

MGM GETTING READY FOR SPRINGFIELD OPENING

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Officials at a soon-to-open Massachusetts casino resort say there will be year-round entertainment and activities at the $960 million resort.

MGM Springfield officials said Wednesday the offerings at the large outdoor plaza will include activities ranging from concerts to ice skating to pop-up art to outdoor yoga. The Republican of Springfield reports the casino plaza is located between two historic buildings in downtown Springfield. MGM says it plans to offer events for local residents, like beer tastings from White Lion Brewery and farmers markets featuring local vendors. Officials say they also plan to launch an ice rink during the winter season. MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis says the goal is to introduce the region to “a new standard of entertainment offerings.” The resort is scheduled to open Aug. 24.

ALLEGED ANIMAL CRUELTY

A Massachusetts man was arrested yesterday at Ocean Beach Park in New London for cruelty to animals. Police say 28-year-old Nicholes Seguin left two small dogs in a plastic cage inside his car while he enjoyed the beach. The pooches were in there with the window barely cracked for about an hour and 45 minutes as the temperature inside the vehicle reached 107 degrees. The dogs had no water. Animal control officers took the dogs, which were not vaccinated.

NO PLASTIC AT THE BEACH!

Today marks the start of a new social media campaign designed to draw attention to the impact of single-use plastics on Long Island Sound. The initiative runs through September 14th. Long Island Sound Study spokesman Robert Berg says the idea is to encourage people to avoid using plastic bottles and bags at the beach. Berg says disposable plastic waste can greatly endanger marine wildlife. He’d like to see beachgoers utilize reusable shopping bags and water bottles. The new social media campaign is sponsored by the Mystic Aquarium, along with several non-profit groups and government agencies.

“INFOWARS” HOST WANTS NEWTOWN SUIT DISMISSED

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wants a Texas judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by families of some of the children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. A hearing Wednesday in Austin is the first of two this week involving the “Infowars” host. He was sued after repeatedly claiming on his Austin-based show that the Connecticut shooting was a hoax. The shooting killed 20 children and six adults. Jones now admits the shooting occurred but says his claims were free speech. A similar lawsuit was filed in Connecticut. He’s also being sued by a man falsely identified on the Infowars website as the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school in February. Jones’ profile has spread from the far-right fringe in recent years. While running for president in 2015, Donald Trump told Jones his reputation was “amazing.”

RUN GLUTEN-FREE AT DUNKIN’

CANTON, Mass. (AP) – A larger portion of America’s population can say they run on Dunkin’s. Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, which is featuring the company’s first gluten-free product -a fudge brownie. The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders. The company’s spokesman says it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions. The brownie will be loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories. The chain has undergone several changes recently, including named its new CEO, 50-year-old David Hoffman, in July.