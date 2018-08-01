WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MUSEUM GETS NEW LOOK
The Coast Guard has released the proposed museum’s newest design and their seeking public comment on environmental impacts on the downtown New London waterfront. The Coast Guard will use the information to determine if the project can proceed, or if it needs to identify outstanding issues that need to be addressed. The proposed museum site is adjacent to Union Station on land that the city donated to the Coast Guard in 2014. The site is in a 100-year flood zone, which complicates the design and construction process.
MILLSTONE CAN USE CLOSURE ARGUMENT
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said last night it will permit energy producers to try to convince regulators they’re “at risk” of closure before 2022. That could boost Millstone’s clean energy proposals, as they’ll now be scored on environmental and grid benefits along with price. DEEP’s decision means Millstone could gain an advantage over facilities competing in the Request For Proposals (RFP) which is open to hydropower, solar and wind producers. Just a few weeks ago, DEEP said it wouldn’t consider facilities “at risk” until 2023. That drew an outcry from lawmakers and warnings from plant owner Dominion Energy saying the plant could face premature closure in a wholesale market dominated by natural gas.
WHITE SAYS POUND SAND
DNA was what identified Monte White as the person who broke into the homes of two New London women and raped them at gunpoint in the fall of 2017. White says it’s inconclusive. Yesterday, he told a Superior Court judge that he wants a trial, and he wants it soon. White is not expected to formally reject a plea offer until his next court date, on Sept. 6th but stood in his orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs and told the judge in court yesterday, that’s what he wants. White addressed the court against the advice of his attorney.
ONE BEACH OPENS, ONE REMAINS CLOSED
Elevated bacteria levels in water collected Monday at the beach at Ledyard’s Highland Park were found to have elevated bacteria levels above state standards for bathing water. A re-testing will be done today by the Ledge Light Health District but the beach will be closed until further notice. Greens Harbor Beach in New London, which was closed Friday, has been reopened to swimmers.
COP SHOT
New London Police say an officer was shot in the hand from a B.B. gun by a 15-year-old boy Monday afternoon. The officer was treated at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with a minor injury. The teenager was charged with assault on an officer, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Court information was not available. Most juvenile matters cases in Connecticut are confidential. The name of the officer was not released.
POUNDS OF WEED DISCOVERED
State police stopped a Montville man for speeding and flashing his high beams at a trooper on Interstate 95. Police said Joel Mayo Hope of Oakdale was driving about 80 mph on I-95 north when he approached the trooper. After being stopped, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the trunk finding two pounds of marijuana. Hope was charged with driving with a suspended license, speeding, and other offenses. He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court August 9th.