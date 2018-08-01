WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MUSEUM GETS NEW LOOK

The Coast Guard has re­leased the proposed mu­seum’s new­est de­sign and their seeking public comment on environmental impacts on the downtown New London waterfront. The Coast Guard will use the information to de­ter­mine if the project can pro­ceed, or if it needs to iden­tify out­stand­ing is­sues that need to be ad­dressed. The pro­posed museum site is ad­ja­cent to Union Sta­tion on land that the city do­nated to the Coast Guard in 2014. The site is in a 100-year flood zone, which com­pli­cates the de­sign and con­struc­tion process.

MILLSTONE CAN USE CLOSURE ARGUMENT

The Depart­ment of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion said last night it will permit en­ergy pro­duc­ers to try to con­vince regulators they’re “at risk” of clo­sure be­fore 2022. That could boost Mill­stone’s clean energy pro­pos­als, as they’ll now be scored on en­vi­ron­men­tal and grid ben­e­fits along with price. DEEP’s de­ci­sion means Mill­stone could gain an ad­van­tage over fa­cil­i­ties com­pet­ing in the Request For Proposals (RFP) which is open to hy­dropower, so­lar and wind pro­duc­ers. Just a few weeks ago, DEEP said it wouldn’t con­sider fa­cil­i­ties “at risk” un­til 2023. That drew an out­cry from law­mak­ers and warn­ings from plant owner Do­min­ion En­ergy saying the plant could face pre­ma­ture clo­sure in a whole­sale mar­ket dom­i­nated by nat­u­ral gas.

WHITE SAYS POUND SAND

DNA was what iden­ti­fied Monte White as the per­son who broke into the homes of two New Lon­don women and raped them at gun­point in the fall of 2017. White says it’s in­con­clu­sive. Yesterday, he told a Su­pe­rior Court judge that he wants a trial, and he wants it soon. White is not expected to formally reject a plea offer until his next court date, on Sept. 6th but stood in his orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs and told the judge in court yesterday, that’s what he wants. White addressed the court against the advice of his attorney.

ONE BEACH OPENS, ONE REMAINS CLOSED

Elevated bacteria levels in water collected Monday at the beach at Ledyard’s Highland Park were found to have elevated bacteria levels above state standards for bathing water. A re-testing will be done today by the Ledge Light Health District but the beach will be closed until further notice. Greens Harbor Beach in New London, which was closed Friday, has been reopened to swimmers.

COP SHOT

New London Police say an officer was shot in the hand from a B.B. gun by a 15-year-old boy Monday afternoon. The officer was treated at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with a minor injury. The teenager was charged with assault on an officer, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Court information was not available. Most juvenile matters cases in Connecticut are confidential. The name of the officer was not released.

POUNDS OF WEED DISCOVERED

State police stopped a Montville man for speeding and flashing his high beams at a trooper on Interstate 95. Police said Joel Mayo Hope of Oakdale was driving about 80 mph on I-95 north when he approached the trooper. After being stopped, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the trunk finding two pounds of marijuana. Hope was charged with driving with a suspended license, speeding, and other offenses. He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court August 9th.