THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

POSSIBLE SPORTS BETTING AGREEMENT?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says “it’s possible” he can reach an agreement on legalizing sports betting for Connecticut lawmakers to consider in a special legislative session. The Democrat made the remarks Thursday after updating legislative leaders about discussions with the state’s two federally recognized tribes and other gambling entities recent weeks. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. But unlike many other states, Connecticut must be careful not to legalize something that could risk a revenue-sharing agreement it has with the tribes, who operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. Both currently have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says the likelihood of a special session depends on the end result of Malloy’s discussions.

A.G. HOPEFUL WANTS TO BE PART OF CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS ACTION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for state Attorney General is seeking permission to become involved in a court case involving eastern Connecticut homeowners whose foundations are crumbling. Wethersfield state Sen. Paul Doyle filed a piled a petition Thursday in state Supreme court seeking “friend of the court” status in the case. He hopes to eventually file a brief arguing insurance companies should cover the cost of repairing and replacing the concrete foundations, failing due to an iron sulfide. Doyle is one three Democratic attorney general primary candidates. It’s the latest development in the crumbling foundations saga. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who is seeking re-election, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, on Thursday hailed passage of two Senate amendments aimed at helping the homeowners. Both direct two federal offices to assess the problem.

NORWICH MAN GRUDGINGLY ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL

A Norwich man has accepted a plea deal regarding a February assault. 36-year old Tyshawn McKethan says, though, he’s only pleading guilty, because he claims he’s being-quote-bulldozed by the prosecution. Prosecutors say McKethan assaulted a woman at the Norwich American Legion hall on Laurel Hill February 5th. He later was apprehended by police near the Quinebaug River in Lisbon, after leading them on a vehicle and foot chase. McKethan admits violating the terms of his conditional release after serving time for a May, 2017 robbery conviction. He’s to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison October 11th.

ALLEGED BANK FRAUD

A Bronx, New York man has been charged with using a fake I-D to withdraw money from a fraudently-opened Bank of America account in East Lyme. 23-year old Angel Martinez was arrested at the Pennsylvania Avenue branch Wednesday morning, and is out on 100-thousand dollars bond. Police believe Martinez is part of a large-scale scam, possibly throughout the Northeast, that has people moving money from legitimate accounts into fraudulent ones, and then withdrawing the money. Martinzez faces a August 10th appearance in New London Superior Court.

NEW SHABOO STAGE TO OPEN

Keep your fingers crossed, for dry weather on Friday and Saturday, for the first concerts at the new Shaboo Stage at Jillson Square in Willimantic. The headliner on Friday evening is Latino superstar Jose Feliciano. Peabo Bryson, known for his hit ballads in movies, performs around seven Friday night, before Feliciano. On Saturday afternoon, 18 musicians with the “Shaboo Allstars Review” will perform, including Shaboo fixture James Montgomery, who performed many times at the old nightclub. The evening act on Saturday is “get the led out”, a Led Zeppelin tribute band. Both concerts benefit local charities.