THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FINANCIER SETTLES

A New London man charged with mishandling investors’ money reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pay back more than one million dollars to a host of investors. The SEC claims David Haddad used proceeds from his two New London based companies to pay for a lavish lifestyle and accumulate debt instead of using the investors’ money to build and grow the two companies he owned as promised. Haddad spent more than $16 million from his Trafalgar Square Risk Management business account. Less then $2 million was used for business expenses. Haddad is also the founder of New London-based Friday’s Rescue Foundation, which is registered and licensed with the state as a charity.

RIVERWALK CLEANUP CONTINUES BEFORE TRIBE TAKES OVER

Preston’s Redevelopment Agency is hoping the 393-acre former state hospital grounds can be transferred from the town to the Mohegan Tribe by September, 2019. That’s when the final site clean-up work is expected to be completed, and final approvals are given by federal and state agencies. Agency chairman Sean Nugent says a 12-month time frame to get the job completed began in mid-July. Nugent told agency members last night that the town-submitted remedial action plan to clean-up the site has been approved by the state. That includes archaelogical studies of some so-called sensitive areas. Once transferred to the Mohegans, the tribe has to begin new development construction on the site within three years, and complete it within six. While no definitive plans have been publicly released by the tribe, initial indications say it could be a combination of entertainment attractions and housing.

COMPLAINTS SOUGHT

Karen Paul, the chairwoman of New London’s Senior Affairs Commission, says it’s time for seniors to tell legislators their stories about their experiences with Veyo, the company that won a state contract last year to take over non-emergency medical transportation for the state’s Medicaid recipients. Legislators have been hearing complaints from Medicaid members since shortly after Veyo’s three-year contract started in January, including stories about missed pickups, poor customer service and rides that arrive hours late. The next scheduled legislative session is in September and Paul said she wants New London seniors who have scheduled rides with Veyo to tell the group’s chairs how it’s going.

STONINGTON REPLACING SEAT BUS

A new plan is about to be used by the town of Stonington ­to re­place the un­der­used SEAT bus ser­vice. The pro­gram will use vans pro­vided by the Paw­catuck Neigh­bor­hood Cen­ter. On av­er­age, just 22 rid­ers a day use the SEAT bus in town and costs to the town this year in­creased from $14,000 to $24,000. Town of­fi­cials are concerned that as state aid to SEAT con­tin­ues to de­crease, the cost to the town will rise even fur­ther. The new plan is a joint ef­fort be­tween the neigh­bor­hood cen­ter and the town’s Hu­man Ser­vices Depart­ment.

EL PARKING ORDINANCE UPDATED

The East Lyme po­lice force will now be able to write tick­ets for park­ing vi­o­la­tions, such as park­ing on the street too close to a drive­way, or ramp for a side­walk, or park­ing in a cross­walk. Po­lice Chief Michael Finkel­stein thanked the East Lyme Board of Select­men for ap­proving a park­ing or­di­nance giving of­fi­cers an­other tool and an op­tion other than the state ticket sys­tem. Finkel­stein has said the ex­ist­ing or­di­nance was out of date, wasn’t en­force­able and did not de­tail an ap­peals process.

PRISONER GETS COLLEGE DEGREE

A Norwich man, 42-year-old James Davis III, who is in­car­cer­ated, re­ceived an as­so­ciate in sci­ence de­gree yesterday along with 17 other inmates in the first ever Prison Ed­u­ca­tion grad­u­a­tion cer­e­mony. Wesleyan University and Mid­dle­sex Com­mu­nity Col­lege have of­fered cour­ses in Cheshire Cor­rec­tional In­sti­tu­tion, since 2009. The grad­u­ates, are 26 to 55 years old and from all over Con­necti­cut, and took cour­ses taught by Wes­leyan and Mid­dle­sex fac­ulty, while dealing with the dif­fi­cul­ties and de­mands of prison life. The program ex­panded to the women-only York Cor­rec­tional In­sti­tu­tion in Niantic in 2013.

LIBRARY HOURS RESTORED

The Ston­ing­ton Free Li­brary is restoring its Friday hours that had been cut last month due to bud­getary prob­lems, af­ter res­i­dents and busi­nesses con­trib­uted money to cover the short­fall. Last spring, the li­brary had asked the town for a budget increase but it was denied. The li­brary sought more funding last month but was told by the Board of Fi­nance none was avail­able. The fi­nance board has since formed a task force to look into a fu­ture fund­ing plan for the li­brary to help sus­tain its op­er­a­tion. The li­brary com­mended bor­ough res­i­dent Beth Walker for spear­head­ing the fundrais­ing ef­fort. The Friday hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 1st 2019.

COP DELIVERS BABY

When Groton Town police officer Marvel Bennett heard the call for an “imminent pregnancy” while on his meal break, he rushed to the address and within two minutes after arriving he helped deliver a baby boy. Bennett said several other police, firefighters, and EMTs arrived within minutes. Emergency medical services took over and transported the mom and her new son to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. Groton Police Chief Louis Fusaro said mother and child are healthy while praising his officer. Bennett has been on the force for six years.