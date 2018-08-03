FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BODY FOUND IN COLCHESTER

Police are investigating after a body was found in the yard of a home in Colchester on Friday evening. Police said they responded to a home on Shailor Hill Rd. at about 5:45 p.m. Police said this incident appears to be non-criminal in nature.

STERLING TEEN SENTENCED IN MURDER

20-year old Kevin Weismore of Sterling will spend the next 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing and beating 18-year old T-J Allen in the woods near Weismore’s Laiho Road home in December, 2016. Police say Weismore led police to Allen’s body some 18 days after he was reported missing. The state’s attorney says Weismore told Allen he was going to sell him some pot, but was really planning to rob him. Weismore’s sentence was the result of a plea deal. His attorneys will be allowed to argue for a 25-year term, which is the mandatory minimum for the charges.

TRYING TO GET OUT OF THE RED

Norwich aldermen Monday night will consider several measures to fill a budget shortfall from the previous fiscal year. The city ended 2017-2018 with deficits and revenue shortfalls totaling some 2-and-a-half million dollars. About 538-thousand dollars in savings will cover some of that hole. The city council will decide whether money will be taken from several surplus accounts to cover some of the remaining deficit, while also possibly scheduling a public hearing regarding an ordinance to use undesignated funds to cover what’s left of the deficit. The shortfall include some 1-point-1 million dollars for education costs. Aldermen meet at 7:30 pm at Norwich City Hall.

EX-LAWMAKER TO SERVE NO JAIL TIME

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut lawmaker has received a suspended sentence after entering a plea deal in a domestic violence case. Former Rep. David Alexander, D-Enfield, pleaded Thursday under the Alford doctrine to second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor. Under the Alford doctrine a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction. Police say on March 17 the 37-year-old Alexander threw a mug at his mother, causing an injury that required three staples. Her wrists were also broken during that fight and he was originally charged with assault. Alexander has previously been charged with assaulting his father and has twice been arrested on drunken driving charges. He will be back in court Aug. 15 for a probation violation.

ONLY ONE SOUTHBOUND LANE ON GOLD STAR

Southbound traffic on the Gold Star Bridge between Groton and New London will be reduced to one lane between midnight and 4 AM Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, as new sign structures are put in place. The D-O-T says some lane restrictions could begin as soon as 7 PM tonight, Monday and Tuesday nights.

THROW IT OUT!!

A New London woman is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after police say she was throwing items out of a third-floor window of the Mohican Apartments on State Street Thursday afternoon. Police say a keyboard, books, cd’s, and other things were scattered on the sidewalk below. The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was yelling out of the window, and briefly barricaded herself inside, before being taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. No injuries reported.

NL MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG DEALING

A New London man will spend 46 months in prison for dealing heroin in the area. The U-S Attorney for Connecticut says 47-year old Wilfredo Lebron was part of a drug-trafficking ring. He pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony in April, and has been detained since then. He has five previous felony convictions.

CAR HITS DUNKIN’ SHOP

Significant damage, but no injuries reported, after a woman failed to put her car’s transmission into park this morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts shop on Village Center Circle in Moosup. Police say Joanne DePietro of Moosup’s car struck a wall of the building around 10 AM. Both her car and the wall was damaged. The town’s building inspector was contacted to assess the situation.