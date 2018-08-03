FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

BRIDGE SIDEWALK TO CLOSE

The state Department of Transportation says you can expect the sidewalk on the Gold Star Bridge to be closed starting Aug. 13th for about ten weeks for repairs. The project calls for replacing concrete on the walkway, as well as expansion joints. DOT officials say it will not be safe for pedestrians to use the sidewalk during the repairs. The Southeast Area Transit will be providing shuttle service daily from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. across the bridge. The shuttle bus will be able to accommodate a few bicycles.

RADIOACTIVE WATER NOT HARMFUL

A water leak containing small amounts of radioactivity on the grounds of Dominion Energy’s Millstone Power Station in Waterford was deemed not to be a public health, safety or environmental threat. The leak was discovered Thursday while crews were excavating underground pipes for inspection. The leak was contained and the pipe is out of service until permanent repairs are made. Tests of wells around the perimeter of the leak were found to be within safe drinking water levels, according to a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman. There are no drinking water sources near the leak.

SUBMARINE COMING SOONER THAN EXPECTED

The Navy’s newest submarine the USS Indiana will make Groton its home seven months earlier than originally planned. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said Electric Boat won the maintenance contract for the Indiana to correct any defects found during testing before the submarine is deployed. Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia finished and delivered the submarine in June. Courtney said work awarded to EB is typically given to the shipyard that delivers the submarine. Courtney believes the Navy chose EB for the work in part because its schedule in the fall is less busy than that of Newport News.

RCDA LOOKING FOR NEW ATTORNEY

The executive committee of the New London Re­nais­sance City De­vel­op­ment As­so­ci­ation is looking for new legal representation. Its predecessor, the New Lon­don Re­de­vel­op­ment Agency was the focus of an eminent domain lawsuit, and a fight by a several landowners against the city’s taking of properties on the Fort Trumbull peninsula. The committee expects to seek professional legal services from a host of law firms and to narrow the search down to a half-dozen for interviews based on their qualifications.

RIVER GLOWS TOMORROW NIGHT

Donahue Park in Pawcatuck is the place to be tomorrow night. The park plays host to the 18th annual Riverglow celebration, which features live music, food vendors, and plenty of kids activities. Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce event manager Erica Agnello says up to 40 floating bonfires will illuminate the Pawcatuck River during tomorrow night’s event. It begins at 7:00.