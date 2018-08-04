SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW LONDON POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING

New London Police are searching for the suspect who they say attempted to kidnap a child on Friday afternoon. Police said they were notified of an attempted kidnapping after a 9-year-old girl told a family member that a man in a truck pulled up next her while she was walking on State Pier Rd. just after 1 p.m. and told her to get in the truck. Police said he told the girl that he was sent by her mother to pick her up. Police said the child noticed the driver had his hand on his genitals. To which, she ran to a relative’s home and called police. Police describe the man as a medium build man in his 30s to 40s with facial hair and glasses, wearing a dark colored shirt and a blue Nike hat. He may be driving an early 2000s gray or silver Dodge Ram with white wall tires and silver rims, with step up rails, and decals in the windows. Those with information are urged to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.

BODY FOUND IN COLCHESTER YARD

Police are investigating after a body was found in the yard of a home in Colchester on Friday evening. Police said they responded to a home on Shailor Hill Rd. at about 5:45 p.m. Police said this incident appears to be non-criminal in nature.

CT OFFICIALS SEEK PARDON FOR EXECUTED ABOLITIONIST

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have asked the state of Virginia to pardon a 19th-century abolitionist who was executed after John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry. Aaron Dwight Stevens, who was born in Lisbon and raised in Norwich, was injured early in the 1859 battle and later convicted of “advising slaves to rebel” and hanged. Connecticut state Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat whose district includes Lisbon, says the 29-year-old Stevens would be considered a hero today for his fight to end slavery. In 2015, Route 138 in Lisbon was renamed the Aaron Dwight Stevens Memorial Highway. The office of Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia says it has received the application and will review it. The office says it could be more than a year before the governor makes a final decision.

As the heat and humidity continue, strong storms are on tap for most of the day Saturday. A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Connecticut through Saturday afternoon. Track the storms that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here. Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers could produce torrential downpours that could cause flash flooding. Rainfall totals will vary across the state. Some towns could get less than an inch, while other towns could see totals between 2-4″. There is also a chance that strong to severe storms could pop up and cause damage in parts of the state. Due to cloud cover, temps will likely stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

OFFSHORE WIND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An offshore wind developer is mapping the seafloor off southern New England to design two new wind farms. Providence-based Deepwater Wind said Friday it’s deploying a survey vessel and two dozen experts next week from Rhode Island to begin surveying its federal lease site. The company plans to build a wind farm there to supply power to Rhode Island and Connecticut and another wind farm for Long Island, New York. Deepwater Wind says the five-month effort will influence the turbines’ design and location. It’s looking for buried boulders and measuring the seafloor’s depth and slope. The 256-square-mile area is roughly midway between Block Island, Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Deepwater Wind is planning a third wind farm near Maryland. It built the first U.S. offshore wind farm off Block Island.

CLEAN ENERGY JOBS UP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A report released by Gov. Gina Raimondo shows jobs linked to clean energy in Rhode Island are up 72 percent since 2014. The 2018 Rhode Island Clean Energy Industry report says there have been 6,650 new clean energy jobs created in the past four years, bringing the total in the clean energy sector to 15,800. The governor says she expects the new state’s new offshore wind farm project to create more than 1,000 additional jobs in everything from construction to manufacturing. The report, released Friday, says the area of energy efficiency accounts for about 59 percent of all clean energy jobs, or over 9,300 workers. It says the largest employment growth in the sector came in engineering, research and professional services.