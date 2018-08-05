SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Woodstock. Officials from the National Weather Service determined from initial estimates that a tornado traveled on a path length of one block with a width of 8 yards. Officials said the tornado’s path resulted in damage to two corn fields and an oak tree that was split in half. Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boston said a tornado touched down near the southern border of Massachusetts in Webster. Officials said it will take some time to determine the strength and path-length of the tornado, as the extent of damage is greater than in Woodstock. Reports of storm damage in Woodstock were centralized by Route 198 near the Massachusetts border. Additionally, the National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys from Dudley to Webster in Massachusetts.

A water main prompted the evacuation at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Saturday evening. State Police Trooper First Class Kelly Grant said the airport was evacuated just after 7:30 p.m., but activity resumed shortly thereafter. Bradley International Airport spokesperson, Alisa Sisic told Channel 3 that break occurred on the lower level of Terminal A. Sisic said the fire alarm sounded and prompted commuters to evacuate. The Bradley International Airport Fire Department is on scene working to repair the break and restore power, said Sisic.

ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTOR SEARCH

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the attempted abduction of a young girl by an unknown male in Connecticut. Police say at around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, a 9-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a pickup truck as she walked up the driveway of her home in New London. The man, who is possibly driving a silver 2000 Dodge Ram, attempted to coax the girl in by telling her that her mother sent him to pick her up. Police say the victim noticed he had his hands on his “private parts” when he opened the truck door to get her inside the truck. She escaped to the apartment of a family member who called police. The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, between 30-40 years old, with facial hair and sunglasses.

WEST NILE VIRUS WARNING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut epidemiologists say the state is seeing an unusually high number of mosquitoes infected with the deadly West Nile virus. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has so far found virus-infected mosquitoes in 19 municipalities this year. No cases have turned up in humans or horses. Since 2000, there have been 134 human cases of West Nile virus-associated illnesses and three fatalities in the state. State officials say recent humid weather has led to a higher than normal mosquito population, contributing to the early proliferation of the virus.

CONNECTICUT ELECTIONS DEADLINE LOOMS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Political candidates attempting to petition their way onto Connecticut’s general election ballot in November are running out of time to submit signatures. The deadline for turning in the petitions for verification is Wednesday at 4 p.m. They can be submitted to the local town clerks offices, which then have two weeks to turn them in to the state. They can also be submitted to the Secretary of the State’s office, but still have to be verified by the local election officials. Oz Griebel, an independent candidate for governor, is the most high-profile petitioning candidate. He needs 7,500 signatures to appear on the ballot. More than 3,700 have been verified so far. His campaign volunteers plan to spend the weekend collecting additional signatures to make sure there’s more than enough.