MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

SEX OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY KEEPS OFFENDING

Another probation violation being charged against a convicted Norwich sex offender. 68-year old Dana Snow was arrested last month for having adult and child pornography on his smartphone, along with links to dating and sexual encounter websites. Snow was convicted in June 2011 of possessing child porn and served a year in prison. He was also sentenced to 10 years strict probation, which meant no contact with children,. and no access to porn or the internet. He served additional jail time for violating probation in 2013 and 2016. Snow is now back in prison, held on 250-thousand dollars bail, with a court date of September 6th.

GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFULS VISIT FOUNDATIONS

WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A part of eastern Connecticut where many homeowners are dealing with crumbling foundations is becoming a popular stop for political candidates seeking statewide office. The president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements says he’s had both Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and other offices visit his home and tour his basement. Tim Heim says they all have been amazed to see the web of cracks spreading in the cement walls. The latest visitor is a Republican contender for governor, former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman. With Heim’s house as a background on Monday he unveiled a plan to help affected homeowners. Heim says he hasn’t heard any really new ideas for helping the thousands of affected homeowners, but hopes this political attention will ultimately prove helpful.

NL COOLING CENTER

The extreme heat has New London taking action. The city has opened a cooling center at the Senior Center on Broad Street. It’s open until four this afternoon and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 everyday through the heat wave. If overnight accommodations are needed, city officials say they will work with residents to try and place them in a shelter. Health experts remind people to stay hydrated and to check on the sick and elderly, since they are more susceptible to heat related issues.

PROTECTIVE ORDER ARREST

A Ledyard man is charged with criminal violation of a protective order after police claim he was intoxicated while parked Sunday at the Groton Dunkin’ Donuts shop in the Haley Brook Plaza. 47-year old Timothy Koundry is accused of sending a text message to his ex-girlfriend and another friend saying he was going to harm himself. Police were able to track him down, and say Koundry told them he was just being dramatic, because his life had been going downhill. He’s being held on 15-hundred dollars bond.

UCONN MASCOT AT WEDDING

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) – The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni get married. Jonathan XIV, served as an assistant ring bearer for Daniel and Holly Bronko last month as they tied the knot in Simsbury. He had the ring box on his collar as he walked up the aisle. Last year, Jonathan also brought the engagement ring to Daniel, 24, as he surprised Holly, 28, with a proposal on a trip back to campus. The video became a social media sensation. The pair, who live in South Windsor, met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at the UConn recreation center. After Daniel kissed the bride, Holly bent down during the wedding photo shoot and got a lick on the face from Jonathan.

NEWPORT GRAND CLOSING

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – Officials have announced the closing date of a Rhode Island casino. The Twin River Management Group announced Monday the closure of Newport Grand Casino on Aug. 28. Close by, the Tiverton Casino Hotel will be open to the public on Sept 1. The casino will operate around-the-clock for one year, after which a review will determine whether to make the hours permanent. Alcohol will not be served during overnight hours. Operators say they will be competing with Twin River in Lincoln, which offers 24-hour gambling.