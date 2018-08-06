MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CHIEF HAS RADIO PLAN

Norwich police chief Patrick Daley has a plan to replace radios that officers have complained about for decades. The city police radios would partner with the state’s emergency broadcast infrastructure. Daly’s plan would cost $2.7 million compared to the $10 million price tag of past cost estimates. Daly will present his proposal Wednesday night to the City Council Public Safety Committee. It’s expected the city council will consider a bonding ordinance to pay for the system and will hold a public hearing on the matter August 20. If passed, it would go to voters in a November 6th referendum.

FIRE COMPANY CELEBRATING

Celebrations are underway marking the 75th anniversary of the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company in Norwich. A re-dedication ceremony was held yesterday honoring past and present company leaders. Other events to mark the anniversary include a four day carnival at Three Rivers Community College beginning Thursday and a parade Saturday.

CANDIDATES DEBATE TOMORROW

Democrats running for the state House seat representing Waterford get together tomorrow night for a candidate’s forum. Baird Welch-Collins, Patrick Murphy and Nicholas Gauthier want the party nomination to try and unseat Republican incumbent Kathleen McCarty. A moderator will pose questions from the audience to the candidates. The forum is tomorrow night at six at the Waterford Community Center.

BEAUTIFYING GROTON

At tomorrow night’s Groton Town Council meeting, a beautification committee is to be established. A council committee has already approved the creation. It looks like the committee will be made up of five people to serve two years at the behest of the mayor. The committee would look into planting trees and bushes, buying park benches and spearheading cleanup days. If established, the committee’s first meeting would be September 10th.