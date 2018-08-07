TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

E.O. SMITH TEACHER ON LEAVE

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A math teacher at E.O. Smith High School was placed on leave due to an investigation. Daniel Bochicchio is the subject of a police investigation related to allegations of inappropriate behavior. “Earlier [Tuesday], numerous sources contacted E.O. Smith High School regarding a concern over possible inappropriate behavior of a staff member,” said superintendent Jill Krieger. “Both the Connecticut State Police and the Department of Children and Families were immediately contacted. The staff member was put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.” Krieger said the district is cooperating fully with the authorities on the investigation. “At this time, I am unable to provide any additional information,” she said. “Please know that the safety of our students is always our top priority.”

ANTI-GUN RANGE GATHERING

Buttonwood Farms was host to several invited candidates, from all political parties, to answer three questions put together by those organizations that are against the proposed gun range in Griswold. They wanted to know where those running for Governor, State Representative and Attorney General among others stood in the issue. Not one in attendance was in favor. Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Herbst said it was time to get priorities straight. He said it was time to respect law enforcement officials but “not to do it on the backs of the people who have been forgotten in Eastern Connecticut for far too long.”

LAMONT WON’T SUPPORT GANIM

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) – If Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim wins the Democratic gubernatorial primary, he likely can’t count on support from the party’s endorsed candidate in the general election. Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont was asked Tuesday in a WFSB-TV debate about whether he’d support Ganim, should he win on Aug. 14. Lamont’s answer was, “probably not.” While Lamont says he’d still back Democratic General Assembly candidates if he loses the primary, he wants the next governor to be someone who “leads with integrity.” Ganim served seven years in prison for steering city contracts as mayor in exchange for cash, wine, clothes and home improvements. He was released in 2010 and elected mayor again in 2015. Ganim claims Lamont would “diss the entire Democratic party” and put Connecticut in the hands of a “Connecticut Trump.”

PROBLEM WELDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The U.S. Navy says there’s a problem with welds on missile tubes that are going into new submarines. The Naval Sea Systems Command said Tuesday the welding issue was identified on missile tubes that have been delivered to General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton for new ballistic-missile submarines for the U.S. Navy and the Royal Navy, and on tubes for weapons being manufactured for new U.S. attack submarines. The command said BWX Technologies, Inc., a subcontractor to Electric Boat, found the quality control issue. Defense News first reported the story. The tubes have not been installed on any submarines. The Navy is working with the Electric Boat to address the issue.

NO RULING ON CARMAN REQUEST

A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has asked a Connecticut probate judge to give him access to a trust fund for legal expenses. The judge did not rule immediately on the request by Nathan Carman to have his amount removed as a trustee of the fund that was set up for him by his grandfather in 2011. Carman says he needs the money to defend himself against a lawsuit in New Hampshire filed by his aunts to block him from collecting any money from his grandfather’s estate. Carman denies any role in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather in Connecticut and his mother’s 2016 disappearance during a boating trip that originated in Rhode Island.

NON-STOP TO ST. LOUIS

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) – Bradley International Airport has started offering daily, nonstop flights to St. Louis for the first time in at least 16 years. The service launched Tuesday through Southwest Airlines. The flight leaves Bradley at 11:10 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, and arrives at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 12:45 p.m., Central Standard Time. The reverse flight leaves St. Louis at 4:25 p.m. and arrives at Bradley at 7:50 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon tells the Hartford Courant this will be Southwest’s 10th nonstop route out of Bradley Airport. Other nonstop services travel to Baltimore, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando among other cities.

NO MORE LEMONADE STAND ON CLIFF WALK

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – Officials have shut down a children’s lemonade stand at Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, citing a local ordinance aimed at keeping the trail commercial free. The Newport Daily News reports the children weren’t charging for the lemonade Sunday, but were accepting donations. A police officer was captured on video saying they couldn’t sell lemonade at that location. Lt. Frank Rosa says his department isn’t “hunting lemonade stands.” He says the officer shut down the stand as part of a proactive approach to ordinance violations. The ordinance bans all concessions on Cliff Walk, including by people accepting tips for free items. The Cliff Walk is the most visited tourist attraction in Rhode Island with an estimated 750,000 visitors per year.