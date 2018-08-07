TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH SHUFFLES FUNDS

Norwich aldermen last night approve money transfers between various city departments to help balance the previous fiscal year’s budget. Some 538-thousand dollars in savings was distributed to the school system, the Laurel Hill and Taftville volunteer fire departments, and the city’s police force, which had been running deficits. Alderman Joanne Philbrick was the lone no vote. She says city departments have to stay within their adopted budgets. Mayor Peter Nystrom, says though, the money is coming from unspent funds. The school board received 517-thousand dollars to partially cover its deficit, caused mostly by special education costs. It would receive the remaining 583-thousand from the city’s so-called Rainy Day Fund, under an ordinance that aldermen could vote on August 20th.

COUNCIL FORWARDS NL BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

The New London City Council met last night and forwarded for approval a third reading in two weeks the city budget for 2018-19. Mayor Mike Passero says the adjustments should satisfy petitioners pushing for a referendum. He cut nearly a half million dollars.

STATE GETS GUNGYWAMP

The state has acquired the Gungywamp land in Groton. Now, it has to decide what to do with it. It is of archeological interest because of its unusual rock chambers. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials are discussing the 270 acres of land with authorities at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, which has been acting as property steward until the land’s ownership could be worked out. They are also consulting the State Historic Preservation Office and the Office of State Archeology.

GOOD YEAR FOR MILITARY SPENDING

The state Office of Military Affairs reports 2017 was a very good year for Connecticut in terms of military spending. Defense contracts worth $23 billion came Connecticut companies way, the second highest level in ten years. Connecticut ranks seventh in the nation in defense spending, up one from the year prior.

THEODOSS NOT RETURNING

The principal at Montville High School won’t be around for the new school year. Jeffery Theodoss, currently on paid administrative leave after being caught up in the fight club case, says he’ll retire early. Theodoss was going to retire around Christmas break but officials say he’s leaving early to give both students and staff consistent leadership. Theodoss is accused of not reporting alleged organized slap boxing occurring in a substitute math teacher’s class.

PROJECT COMPLETION DELAYED AGAIN

The date to complete the Stonington school project has been pushed backed. PCB contamination is delaying the completion of expansion and renovation of the Deans Mill School and West Vine Street School to perhaps April. It’s the second time the completion date has been pushed back. The project was originally scheduled to be done in September then it was after Christmas break. On the bright side, new classroom wings at each school will be ready when classes start September 4th.