WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MED OFFICE APPROVED

Last night, the Ston­ing­ton Plan­ning and Zon­ing Com­mis­sion ap­proved a plan to build a two-story med­i­cal of­fice build­ing on the for­mer Maple Breeze Park site on Lib­erty Street. A 25 thousand square-foot build­ing will be built across from the in­ter­sec­tion with White Rock Road. The build­ing is expected to con­tain tra­di­tional med­i­cal of­fices, not hos­pi­tal or spe­cialty ser­vices. The build­ing was re­designed to be more at­trac­tive after the town’s Ar­chi­tec­tural De­sign Re­view Board mem­bers crit­i­cized the orig­i­nal de­sign as ster­ile and in­sti­tu­tional. A $5 million health club and then condominiums were planned previously for the almost eight acres of land but never came to fruition.

GRIEVANCES FILED

Grievances have been filed on behalf of two Stonington building officials who say First Selectman Rob Simmons improperly disciplined them when they were charged with mistreating police Detective Greg Howard. If the two men are not satisfied with the ruling by Simmons, they can move the grievance to mediation and arbitration. The town released the grievances Monday after “The Day” filed a Freedom of Information request for them.

SENATORS WANT ANSWERS ON PLUM ISLAND

Connecticut’s U.S. senators are asking why visitors are no longer being allowed on Plum Island in the Long Island Sound. Richard Blumenthal says the Department of Homeland Security claims the suspension of visitors to the island is because of its transition from a federal research facility. He says that transition is five years away, so there is no reason it should require the suspension of visits and research.



COPS, COMMUNITY BOND

Residents turned out in Norwich for the 35th Annual “National Night Out” last night. It was held at Brown Park, where community members and police were able to bond. Many organizations were represented in an effort to reinforce positive community and police partnerships in the Rose City. Organizer and Norwich Police Officer Dennis Bialowas said events like “National Night Out” allow community members, especially children, to view police officers in a less intimidating, less stressful manner.

TENNESSEE WANTS OUT

The University of Tennessee is looking to get out of a contract to play a home and home football series with UConn. The agreement was made in 2008, and the schools later pushed the series back to a later date. Now, UConn coach Randy Edsall says Tennessee wants out of the deal altogether. Edsall says UConn will work to at least have the Knoxville game played, as it would bring at least 300-thousand-dollars to UConn.