WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MED OFFICE APPROVED
Last night, the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission approved a plan to build a two-story medical office building on the former Maple Breeze Park site on Liberty Street. A 25 thousand square-foot building will be built across from the intersection with White Rock Road. The building is expected to contain traditional medical offices, not hospital or specialty services. The building was redesigned to be more attractive after the town’s Architectural Design Review Board members criticized the original design as sterile and institutional. A $5 million health club and then condominiums were planned previously for the almost eight acres of land but never came to fruition.
GRIEVANCES FILED
Grievances have been filed on behalf of two Stonington building officials who say First Selectman Rob Simmons improperly disciplined them when they were charged with mistreating police Detective Greg Howard. If the two men are not satisfied with the ruling by Simmons, they can move the grievance to mediation and arbitration. The town released the grievances Monday after “The Day” filed a Freedom of Information request for them.
SENATORS WANT ANSWERS ON PLUM ISLAND
Connecticut’s U.S. senators are asking why visitors are no longer being allowed on Plum Island in the Long Island Sound. Richard Blumenthal says the Department of Homeland Security claims the suspension of visitors to the island is because of its transition from a federal research facility. He says that transition is five years away, so there is no reason it should require the suspension of visits and research.
COPS, COMMUNITY BOND
Residents turned out in Norwich for the 35th Annual “National Night Out” last night. It was held at Brown Park, where community members and police were able to bond. Many organizations were represented in an effort to reinforce positive community and police partnerships in the Rose City. Organizer and Norwich Police Officer Dennis Bialowas said events like “National Night Out” allow community members, especially children, to view police officers in a less intimidating, less stressful manner.
TENNESSEE WANTS OUT
The University of Tennessee is looking to get out of a contract to play a home and home football series with UConn. The agreement was made in 2008, and the schools later pushed the series back to a later date. Now, UConn coach Randy Edsall says Tennessee wants out of the deal altogether. Edsall says UConn will work to at least have the Knoxville game played, as it would bring at least 300-thousand-dollars to UConn.