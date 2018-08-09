THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEMOLITION TABLED
The Stonington Board of Selectmen tabled a proposal last night to knock down the remainder of the blighted Campbell Grain Building. The building owner had started the demolition in 2016 and was financing the work by selling the posts and beams recycled from the building. Frank DeCiantis stopped after 80 percent of the building was taken down and finding there was no more salvage value left. Now, he doesn’t have the money to finish the demolition. The town could decide to foreclose on the land and take ownership but that would mean the town would be responsible for its upkeep, securing it and then trying to sell it.
COMPUTER LAB CLOSING
After nearly 40 years in business, Computer Lab in New London is closing this month, leaving many longtime loyal customers saddened and wondering where they can take their Apple products instead. The Computer Lab is authorized to do work on products covered under warranty or AppleCare. Repair places can no longer get authorization to do work under warranty. Local customers will now have to go to an Apple store. The closest locations are in Providence Place Mall and in Farmington. Computer Lab is expected to close Aug. 22nd.
BUSINESS CENTER OPENS
Yesterday, the third women’s business center in Connecticut opened in New London. The center will offer a full slate of workshops, counseling services and long-term training to women and men at every stage of business development. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, along with New London Mayor Mike Passero and many state senators and representatives.
TRIBES MEET CANDIDATES
Many of the candidates for governor and attorney general have met with the state’s two tribal leaders, in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections. Topics included the tribe’s plans for developing the former Norwich Hospital property in Preston, sports wagering and the Mashantucket-Mohegan partnership that’s to build the state’s third casino in East Windsor. The tribe does not endorse candidates for office.
MOHEGANS HAVE A PLAN
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment executives told investors Wednesday that they plan to implement more than $100 million worth of improvements over the next four to five years to help the company against competition. MGM Springfield, the nearly billion-dollar resort casino set to open Aug. 24th in western Massachusetts, some 70 miles from Mohegan Sun, among the biggest concern. Another casino, Boston Encore Harbor, a Wynn Resorts’ casino project, is scheduled to open in Everett, Massachusetts next year. Tribe officials say it’s difficult to accurately determine what MGM Springfield’s impact will be until it’s open. One official said that smoking will be prohibited at the Massachusetts casinos, which is “a major factor” for gamblers.
REVAMPING ANTI-DRUG CAMPAIGN
The City of Norwich is changing its marketing strategy to save money and better reach young people who could fall into addiction. Norwich Youth and Family Services is using a half million dollar grant it received two years ago to begin a campaign using posters, a website, events and social media to dissuade prescription and other drug misuse among youth. Last year, Norwich saw its first death by the opioid carfentanil, a large animal tranquilizer that’s up to 5,000 times stronger than heroin. Norwich also saw 32 fatal overdoses in 2017, giving it the second-highest overdose death rate in the state among towns with 10,000 or more people.