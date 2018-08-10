FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

The first two human cases of West Nile virus have been reported. According to the state Department of Public Health, the patients are residents of Fairfield and Newington. Both tested positive for the West Nile infection. The DPH said they were the first two human cases of the Connecticut season. The patients, who are between 60-79 years of age, became ill during the last week of July with encephalitis, were hospitalized, and are recovering. One remains hospitalized. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to WNV. The patients did not travel out of the state before becoming ill. It’s also not known if the people were bitten in their respective towns. Anyone concerned about mosquitoes should avoid being out at dawn and dusk. Experts called that prime mosquito time. They also recommended keeping your skin covered.

WEST NILE VIRUS IN RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials say two mosquito samples in Rhode Island have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday they are the first findings of the West Nile Virus in Rhode Island this year. The mosquito samples were from traps set in Tiverton and Pawtucket on July 30.

Police K9 teams in Colchester are actively looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen in 48 hours. On Friday afternoon, police posted a photo of a woman they identified as Brooke Rafala, saying her family hadn’t heard from her in the last 48 hours. Officers are telling the public to stay away from the areas they are searching, including the woods, as it would interfere with the K9 teams. Anyone with information should contact police at 860-537-7270 or 860-465-5400.

PD: THOMPSON MAN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED 6-YEAR OLD GIRL

A Thompson man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl he was babysitting. Back in February, police said then 21-year-old Derick Mercado-Labonte allegedly showed the girl his private area and asked her to touch it. Police said Mercado-Labonte also allegedly showed the girl an inappropriate video. He’s charged with risk of injury to a child, illegal sexual contact, and first-degree sexual assault. Mercado-Labonte was also charged with sexual assault in the past.

MAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL IN HADDAM BOATING ACCIDENT

Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park for a boating accident on Friday afternoon. It was initially reported as a possible drowning. Officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the single vessel boating accident happened on the Connecticut River near the state park. The 14-foot motorboat had capsized. A 64-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

VIDEO SHOWS POLICE SERGEANT SAYING HE’S “TRIGGER HAPPY”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A video shows a police sergeant in Connecticut telling a group that he was “trigger happy” and would get overtime pay if he has to shoot someone. The Hartford Police Department said Friday that Sgt. Stephen Barone has been placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation is underway. The police union didn’t immediately respond to a phone message Friday. The video posted on Facebook shows Barone telling the group that they would be checked for guns and drugs. He says if they tried to flee, he’s a “little trigger happy” and added that he gets paid “a ton of money on overtime” if he has to shoot someone. Assistant Police Chief Rafael Medina says “regardless of the context or the intent, those statements are entirely unacceptable.”