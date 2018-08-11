SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT ON CONNECTICUT RIVER

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died in a boating accident on the Connecticut River. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the accident near Haddam Meadows State Park around 3:20 p.m. Friday. The victim, from Higganum, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. He has not been identified. An investigation is continuing.

Police K9 teams in Colchester are looking for a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in 48 hours. On Friday afternoon, police posted a photo of a woman they identified as Brooke Rafala, saying her family hadn’t heard from her in the last 48 hours. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, and has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Officers are telling the public to stay away from the areas they are searching, including the woods, as it would interfere with the K9 teams. Police were searching at Ruby and Elizabeth Cohen Woodlands, which is where she was last seen.

“TRIGGER HAPPY” POLICE SERGEANT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A video shows a police sergeant in Connecticut telling a group that he was “trigger happy” and would get overtime pay if he has to shoot someone. The Hartford Police Department said Friday that Sgt. Stephen Barone has been placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation is underway. The police union didn’t immediately respond to a phone message Friday. The video posted on Facebook shows Barone telling the group that they would be checked for guns and drugs. He says if they tried to flee, he’s a “little trigger happy” and added that he gets paid “a ton of money on overtime” if he has to shoot someone. Assistant Police Chief Rafael Medina says “regardless of the context or the intent, those statements are entirely unacceptable.”

WEST NILE VIRUS CASES CONFIRMED IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State public health officials have confirmed the first two human cases of mosquito-borne West Nile virus in Connecticut this season. The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that residents of Fairfield and Newington have tested positive for the potentially fatal West Nile virus infection. Both people are between 60 and 79 years of age and both became ill during the last week of July. Both were hospitalized and are recovering. One remains hospitalized. Neither patient traveled out of state before becoming ill. West Nile has been detected in the state every year since 1999. Department Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino is urging residents to use insect repellent, cover bare skin, and avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are at their most active.

HAZING INVESTIGATION

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials have launched an investigation into allegations of hazing of football players at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island. Salve Regina spokeswoman Kristine Hendrickson said Friday university officials received an email from a parent detailing inappropriate conduct by upperclassmen on the team. Hendrickson tells The Boston Globe some of the inappropriate behavior alleged was “sexual in nature.” Hendrickson says an assistant coach was accused of inappropriate conduct. Football coach Kevin Gilmartin tells the Globe he’s “shocked and flabbergasted.” He says he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior by players or coaches. The Providence Journal says a student conduct review committee will investigate in coordination with the athletic director and the safety and security director. Salve Regina is a Catholic university in Newport. It has about 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students.