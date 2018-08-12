SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

MISSING COLCHESTER WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Colchester and state police have found a woman who was reported missing after not being heard from for days. Crews were searching for 23-year-old Brooke Rafala on Friday. She was described as 5-foot-2, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near McDonald Road in Colchester and was wearing black yoga pants. Authorities said her family hadn’t heard from her in more than 48 hours and were concerned. Early Saturday morning, police said Rafala was found. It is unclear what condition she was found in, but police said she has been hospitalized. Officers have not said what may have happened to her.

CRASH CLOSES ROUTE 2 FOR HOURS

Five cars were involved in a crash that prompted State Police to close Route 2 in East Hartford on Saturday afternoon. State Police said at one time both the Eastbound and Westbound sides of Route 2 near Exit 4 were closed at about 3 p.m. Injuries were reported in the crash, but State Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

TAX-FREE WEEK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s 18th annual sales tax-free week is fast approaching. Consumers will not have to pay the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax on retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100. The week runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Scott Jackson says the week, which costs the state about $4.8 million in lost revenue, has become “an anticipated tradition in Connecticut.” It’s timed for back-to-school shopping. Connecticut retailers often offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during the sales tax-free week. The tax will be calculated on the final sales price of an item, after all reductions and coupons are applied.

GOVERNORS AND PREMIERS

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some of the political leaders from the New England states and the premiers of the five eastern Canadian provinces will be meeting at a Vermont ski resort while a bitter trade dispute simmers between Washington and Ottawa. The 42nd Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers will be held Monday in Stowe. This year’s meeting comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trump administration officials have made snarky comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At a national level, the two countries have imposed trade tariffs on goods such as steel and aluminum. McGill University professor emeritus Armand de Mestral says he thinks the leaders will be looking for ways to ensure trade continues within the region.

OUTDOOR CONNECTICUT

NORTH FRANKLIN, Conn. (AP) — The state’s environmental protection agency is unveiling a new event to highlight Connecticut’s fish and wildlife resources. Discover Outdoor Connecticut Day will be held on Sept. 22 at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Franklin Swamp Wildlife Management Area in North Franklin. The free, daylong event will include a host of demonstrations and clinics, as well as children’s activities, such as a scavenger hunt. There will also be live birds of prey and waterfowl, an outdoor skills clinic held by L.L. Bean, field dog demonstrations, an archery range, shooting clays, backyard bass casting, fly casting, fly tying, a portable sawmill and an electric vehicle. There will also be a moose calling demonstration and competition. The agency says families are invited to bring a picnic lunch for the event.

CONNECTICUT PRIMARY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The real election fight in Connecticut is expected to begin after the largest primary in recent state memory is held. Registered Republicans and Democrats will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their nominees for numerous spots on November’s general election ballot, ranging from governor to state representative. Sacred Heart University Professor Gary Rose predicts Connecticut voters will see “a pretty vicious campaign” after Primary Day, with candidates presenting “a stark contrast” between the two major parties. Voters have already seen such signs in this year’s crowded primary season. There are five Republicans and two Democrats running in the gubernatorial primaries. There are also primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, comptroller and Congress.

CONNECTICUT PRIMARY-GOTV

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Candidates are rallying their supporters in the final days before Connecticut’s upcoming primary, hoping to encourage people to go to the polls. Voter turnout is traditionally low in the state’s summertime primary, which will be held on Tuesday. This primary marks the first time there’s been an open seat for governor since 2010. That year, voter turnout was less than 25 percent among registered Democrats and less than 30 percent for registered Republicans.Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election. There are five GOP candidates and two Democrats vying for their party’s gubernatorial candidate in November. There are also primaries for state constitutional and legislative seats, as well as the 5th Congressional District. Statewide candidates are crisscrossing Connecticut on Saturday, making appearances at rallies, festivals, carnivals, and meet-and-greet events.

RI PRIMARY VOTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in the Rhode Island primary is quickly approaching. Monday is the deadline. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is urging voters to be prepared. She says voters should have up to date registrations and know their options if they can’t get to the polls Sept. 12 to vote in the primary. Gorbea’s office has a website where residents can register to vote online or update their voter information if they moved or changed their names. The registration deadline falls on a state holiday in Rhode Island, Victory Day. Gorbea says every municipality has arranged for residents to register or change their address using a paper form. The deadline to vote by mail is Aug. 22. Voters must submit their mail ballots to their local board of canvassers.

DAIRY FARM AWARD

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A dairy farm in Rhode Island has been named the state’s outstanding dairy farm of the year. The state Department of Environmental Management says Breene Hollow Farm in West Greenwich was chosen by the Rhode Island Green Pastures Committee for its commitment to dairy farming and the community. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says it’s important to recognize farmers’ contributions to the food supply, economy and their families and communities. The agency says Kevin Breene established the farm with 20 cows at his parents’ home in 1977 after he graduated from the University of Connecticut. He still runs the farm. His daughter and son-in-law oversee the milking operation. Several abutting properties have been purchased, bringing the farm to 360 acres. Winning dairy farmers from New England will be honored Sept. 14 in Massachusetts.