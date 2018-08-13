MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

FATAL CRASH ID

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of the 28-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash when his SUV struck a tree over the weekend. The crash in Willimantic was reported at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Windham Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police on Monday say that the victim was Jeffrey Marquez, who lived in town. Marquez was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat. First responders pried the door open and found he was not breathing and had no pulse. No other occupants were in the vehicle. The cause remains under investigation.

NL MAN TO PLEAD INSANE

A New London man accused of murdering his long-time companion almost three years ago says he’ll be using an insanity defense again at his upcoming trial. 50-year old David McKeever has a history of mental illness. Police say McKeever stabbed his girlfriend multiple times at their Cole Street apartment in November, 2015, and left her body there for several days wrapped in towels and a blanket, before police found her. McKeever was originally scheduled to plead the insanity defense last year, then claimed his attorney bullied him to make that decision. He was appointed a new attorney, and has now again decided to plead insane. His trial is set to begin October 22nd.

GRANT MONEY FOR SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAMS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is receiving a $10 million grant that will be used to increase access to care for individuals with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Gov. Dannel Malloy says Monday the funding will also be used to address the opioid crisis by improving access to medication-assisted treatment. Malloy, a Democrat, says the grant will be used to serve over 2,000 individuals. It will pair physical health providers with mental health and substance use providers in Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury. These areas have been identified as areas with high rates of patients who have high Medicaid expenses and behavioral health diagnoses. The grant is through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and will be proctored by the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

LUNCH LADIES ACCUSED OF TAKING $$

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) – Two sisters and former cafeteria workers are being charged with stealing nearly half of a million dollars from Connecticut schools in the past five years.

Police say 61-year-old Joanne Pascarelli of Stratford and her sister 67-year-old Marie Wilson of Wilton turned themselves into New Canaan police this weekend after warrants were issued for their arrest. The two have been charged with larceny and defrauding a public community for allegedly stealing $478,588 from Saxe Middle School and New Canaan High School from 2012 to 2017. Board of Education officials did not reply for comment. An attorney for Wilson says she is innocent and is “not going to be scapegoated.” The sisters have been released after each posting a $50,000 bond, and will be in court later in August. An attorney for Pascarelli could not be identified.

NO FOOTBALL CLUB FOR NOW

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn has postponed plans to put a club for season ticket holders inside its football stadium, because it would have displaced a memorial statue to slain player Jasper Howard. Spokesman Pat McKenna says the school had planned to move the statue from behind the west end zone to another spot at Rentschler Field, but received some resistance to the idea from fans. McKenna says the athletic department will spend this season talking to fans and alumni in an effort to find an appropriate solution.

The club, which would have included table service and televisions, would have seated 240 people at a cost of an extra $60 per season ticket. Howard, a defensive back, was stabbed to death during an altercation on campus in October 2009, just hours after he starred in a homecoming win over Louisville.

RI LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM IN BIG DANCE

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – A Rhode Island little league baseball team is headed to the big game. The Coventry Little League team is going to the Little League World Series after beating their Massachusetts rivals 3-2 Sunday to win the New England Regional Championship. The team had previously lost to Pittsfield, Massachusetts 9-1. The score was tied 2-2 Sunday going into the fourth inning, but the team pulled away with Jake Mather’s solo home run in the fifth inning. Coventry is the fourth Rhode Island team in five years to win the New England Regional title. Team manager Lou Simon tells The Providence Journal the boys “battled like they’ve done all summer.” They face a Houston team Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.