MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

STORE MOVING

Mark Kahlenbach, owner of Amazing Furniture & Sleep Shop, plans to move his business from Taftville into an 11,000-square-foot building in Burnham Square in Norwich. He decided to move when he learned that the site at the corner of Main and North Main Street in Norwich was available for purchase. Mayor Peter Nystrom said that he’s happy to see a new retail presence coming to downtown. Nystrom said that he expects Amazing Furniture to use the current downtown bond program in order to make the building operational. Kahlenbach expects the new showroom to be open in early September.

CRASH BRINGS DOWN POLE

Waterford police had to shut down a section of Rt 85 after a car crashed into a utility pole, bringing down wires and starting a fire Sunday evening. It happened at the intersection of Route 85 and Douglas Lane. Police said the car came to a rest on its driver’s side. The driver was alone and was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Crews took a few hours to clear the area and replace the utility pole.

ENVIRONMENTALIST HONORED WITH NEW BEACH

More than a hundred people, and dozens of kayaks, gathered on the river near Oswegatchie Road for the dedication of Waterford’s newest beach and the 15th annual kayak regatta, in honor of Niantic River Appreciation Day. It was also a celebration of the work of local environmental advocate Fred Grimsey. The town honored Grimsey by dedicating a piece of town-owned shoreline property at 47 Oswegatchie Road as Grimsey Beach.

WOMAN MISSING

Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing Colchester woman. Fifty-five-year-old Vicki Miller was last seen Sunday at Mohegan Sun . Miller is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police at Troop K in Colchester at (860) 465-5400.

CHILD SEAT CHECKS AVAILABLE

If you have children and have seats fitted for them in your car, you might want to get them checked out. Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London has re-introduced child seat safety checks every Thursday at their parking garage to make sure your child seat is fitted properly. The car seat safety checks take about 30 minutes and are by appointment only by calling 860 574 9724 and run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. L&M says they will be running this service for the next year.