TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

STAY HERE!!

Pleas are made today to keep a New London father from being deported to his native Colombia. Julian Rodriguez and his wife emigrated to the Whaling City in 2000 to avoid guerilla violence. Their 14-year son is undergoing treatment at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for a rare genetic blood disease. He and his mother are also part of a major research study of the illness. Julian is now facing a September 12th deportation unless a waiver is granted by U-S immigration officials. His son, Santiago, hopes his dad can stay. The Rodriguez family was joined today by supporters, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Joe Courtney at the Children’s Medical Center to urge the feds to issue the waiver. Doctors say it’s crucial that the treatment for Santiago and the research be allowed to continue.

COURT APPEARANCE FOR ACCUSED MURDERER

The Hartford woman accused of taking part in a Griswold triple murder last December has had her court case continued. 23-year old Ruth Correa made a brief appearance today in New London Superior Court. She and her brother Sergio are accused of killing Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and their son Matthew at their Kenwood Drive residence. Ruth Correa continues to be held on 2-and-a-half million dollars bail and is due back in court October 10th. Her brother remains held on 3-million dollars bail, and is due in court September 24th.

FOXWOODS RAPE

A New Hampshire man admits to raping a woman in his Foxwoods Resort Casino hotel room last October. 25-year old Nicholas Soucy is to be sentenced October 17th to 8 years in prison, and 15 years strict probation. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge under the Alford Doctrine, meaning he doesn’t agree to the charges, but also doesn’t want to go to trial. Police say the two met at a Foxwoods bar, and he forced her into his hotel room, where he attacked her. He’s been held by police since he turned himself-in, in November.

NO SIGN ANIMATION FOR MGM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A casino billboard visible from a Massachusetts highway won’t use animations to draw visitors to MGM’s $960 million resort. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday unanimously denied the Las Vegas company’s request to run videos and moving images on a large, electronic billboard on the side of its parking garage facing Interstate 91 in Springfield. The five-member panel said the casino, for now, can post static images that rotate no more than every eight seconds. The commission will revisit the issue in 90 days. Regulators are concerned bright, moving lights could distract drivers and lead to more accidents. MGM said a consultant’s study concluded there’s “no statistically significant correlation” between electronic signs and driver safety. MGM Springfield is slated to open Aug. 24 as Massachusetts’ first Vegas-style resort.

BRICK THROWN AT POLICE CAR WINDOW

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Hartford man charged with throwing a brick through the window of a police car, narrowly missing an officer’s head, said he did it because he “hates cops.” Devon Adams-Almstad was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, assault on police, hate crime and other offenses for allegedly throwing the brick at the Hartford police cruiser just after 9 p.m. Monday. The unnamed officer was cut with flying glass, but declined medical attention. Assistant Chief Rafael Medina says Adams-Almstad, who is white, said he “hates cops and was targeting a white cop due to recent events in the news.” The 20-year-old male was held on $100,000 bail. The case was not yet listed in online court records and it could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

NOT A GREAT WAY TO SAY HI

DETROIT, Maine (AP) – Maine State Police say an unwelcome visitor dropped by a home. Troopers say a Connecticut man faces drunken-driving charges after crashing his car into the house in the town of Detroit on Sunday. They say no one was hurt, even though several of the home’s occupants were seated in the area of the house that was hit. Police say 48-year-old Scott Nicholson is charged with operating under the influence. It was unclear if he had a lawyer. A voice mail for Nicholson wasn’t immediately returned.