WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

CONCERN ABOUT ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTIONS

Residents in the Crystal Avenue neighborhood of New London are being a little more cautious after reports of two attempted child abductions over the past two weeks. City police say a black male driving a silver four-door Honda, possibly with Florida license plates, approached a 12-year old boy Tuesday afternoon near State Pier Road, grabbed the boy’s wrists, and dragged him toward a parked car. The boy ran away. Last week, police say a man driving a truck approached a 9-year old girl in a State Pier Road driveway, claiming he was there to pick up the child. She ran away. City Police are investigating, and patrolling the area. They ask that anyone who may have information on the incidents to contact them.

BODY FOUND NEAR CITY PIER

New London police and the state chief medical examiner are investigating the discovery of a dead female found floating in the water near City Pier this morning at about 10:30 AM. The woman has been determined to be in her mid to late fifties. The body was removed from the water by the Southeast Connecticut Regional Dive Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police.

PLAINFIELD SCHOOL FIRE

More than 350 fourth and fifth grade students will need a temporary place to attend classes in Plainfield, after fire hit the Memorial School building just before midnight. Fire crews say the blaze was contained to several administrative rooms but there is considerable damage throughout the Canterbury Road structure, including a hole in the roof. The fire was brought under control by about 1:30 AM. No injuries reported. School officials say they’re working on temporary locations for the displaced students with the new school year scheduled to start in just a few weeks. Town police and fire investigators, along with state personnel are investigating.

LOTS OF OVERDOSES IN NEW HAVEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say more than 30 people have overdosed from suspected synthetic marijuana at or near the New Haven Green. Officials say most of the overdoses happened throughout the day today. No deaths have been reported, but authorities say two people had life-threatening symptoms. Some people fell unconscious and others vomited. Police said they arrested a man believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that has been blamed for overdoses nationwide. More than a dozen people overdosed on synthetic marijuana at the same park on July 4.

SLOTS DOWN

Slots revenues are down in the latest numbers released by the two local casinos. Mohegan Sun reports a 1-and-a-half percent drop last month compared to July 2017, while Foxwoods revenues are down 4-point-9 percent for the same time frame. July of last year had one more Saturday than July, 2018. The two casinos will send the state 24-point-7 million dollars as part of the slots agreement. Next month’s figures will begin to reflect the impact of the MGM casino opening August 24th in Springfield, Massachusetts.

STEFANOWSKI GETS WHITE HOUSE SUPPORT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has given his endorsement to Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. The former GE executive, who pitched himself to voters as Bob the Rebuilder, won Tuesday’s five-way Republican primary for governor in an upset. The Republican president tweeted Wednesday morning that “It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented Governor” and touted Stefanowski as being tough on crime and a “big cutter of Taxes.” Stefanowski has never held public office. The Madison businessman skipped the party convention process and became the first major-party candidate in Connecticut history to win a nomination after getting onto the ballot through petitions. He ran ads promising, among other things, to eliminate the state’s income tax. He will face another wealthy businessman, Democrat Ned Lamont, in November

NL SENTENCING

Sentencing today in a New London fatal manslaughter case. Edgar Sanchez-Valencia will serve 10 years in prison for severely beating 38-year old Marlon Beasley early Thanksgiving morning, 2016 at the Williams Park apartments on Hempstead Street where they both lived. It had happened after both attended a party there, and had been drinking. Police say the beating occurred because Sanchez-Valencia thought Beasley was disrespectful to a woman at the party. Beasley’s family members had the victim taken off life-support four days after the attack.

SUSPICIOUS VAN IN NORTH STONINGTON

North Stonington’s resident state trooper is warning townspeople of a suspicious white van with no markings pulling in and out of driveways on Anna Farm East. A black male with blonde dreadlocks, wearing a red shirt was reported driving the van. Contact state police at Troop E in Montville if you’ve seen the van or the driver.