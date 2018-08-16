THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

A deadly motorcycle crash in East Hampton involved a Portland police cruiser. It happened on Route 66 in East Hampton early Thursday morning. According to state police, the motorcyclist struck the cruiser. The road was closed overnight, but reopened just after 7:30 a.m. State police confirmed that one person was killed. They also said that the cruiser belonged to the Portland Police Department. Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 151 just before 1:30 a.m. The person who was killed has not been identified. Channel 3 learned that the state police reconstruction team has taken over the investigation.

More than 70 people in New Haven overdosed on what police called a synthetic drug. Officials continue to look into the case, which appeared to center on the New Haven Green on Wednesday. Three people were arrested, but police have yet to identify them. The amount of patients had first responders stretched thin and overwhelmed by the amount of emergency calls. The victims ranged in age; however, many are part of the homeless population in the city, police said. First responders went through a lot of the life-saving anti-overdose drug Narcan. The state even had to send in an extra 50 doses. Officials blamed K2, a synthetic marijuana-like drug that can often be laced with dangerous or even lethal substances. No one has died, but police said six people came close. New Haven police said they expect to release more information about their investigation on Thursday.

FREE LUNCH FOR NORWICH SCHOOLS

More than 3500 Norwich public school students will receive free lunch and breakfast each day. That will eliminate the need for staff to both determine whether students qualify, and track those who might fall behind on payments. The school system’s food services program announced it will take part in the federal Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program.

TAFTVILLE BUILDING RENOVATION

Plans to renovate a key commercial building in Taftville to house 12 apartments and several retail spaces will be reviewed by the planning commission on Tuesday, and work could begin soon if approved. The 1895 building on North Second Ave., was once an integral part of the historic Taftville mill village.

NEW LONDON AND RENAISSANCE CITY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERING

The city of New London is joining forces with the Renaissance City Development Association, to market a property that for years had housed low-income families. Acting as the city’s agent the RCDA is looking to secure an agreement with a developer willing to turn the former Thames River Apartments complex on Crystal Avenue into a revenue generator for the city. The property, not yet owned by the city, is home to three empty 50-year-old high-rise apartment buildings. The estimated cost for demolition and abatement of the property is $1 million. The property will be marketed as complementary to the nearby State Pier facility. The state-owned pier recently became the target of an infusion of state and private funds in anticipation of an uptick in activity there, including work for offshore wind projects.

PLAINFIELD THREE CAR CRASH

Three people escaped with only minor injuries in a three car crash just before 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Plainfield Pike Road and Gendron Road in Plainfield. One car traveling eastbound was attempting to make a left turn when another car collided into it forcing it into the opposite lane. A third car traveling westbound was then hit. All three drivers along with two juvenile passengers were transported to Backus Hospital in Plainfield with minor injuries.